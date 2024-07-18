Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Boys Season 4 finale.

The fourth season of The Boys has proven to be another bloody affair! The Prime Video series, helmed by Eric Kripke, delivers another bombastic season where The Boys are pushed to the brink in their fight against Homelander (Antony Starr) and The Seven — complete with biting satire, sex dungeons, and puppet propaganda holiday specials. As we wait for The Boys to return, here’s where Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and the rest of The Boys end up for the upcoming fifth and final season of the show.

‘The Boys’ Season 4 Kills Off Some Major Characters

After Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) leaves Vought Tower following a confrontation with his father, he reunites with Butcher and Grace Mallory (Laila Robins) in a CIA-run hospital. Butcher and Mallory try to persuade Ryan to go off with Mallory so he can be safe from Homelander. Ryan is initially resistant, so Butcher tries to appeal to him via a game of Connect Four. However, Mallory can only hold out for so long before she reveals the truth about Homelander and his heinous actions, including sexually assaulting Ryan's mother, Becca (Shantel VanSanten). Ryan has a hard time accepting this news, and Mallory unveiling her real plan — for Ryan to be molded into a weapon to stop Homelander — doesn't help the situation.

Ryan wants to leave, but Mallory won’t let him; he’s essentially trapped in a CIA facility designed to keep Supes from escaping. Mallory tries one more time to appeal to the young man by confessing that Ryan’s brief stay with her during Season 3 opened her heart up again after the loss of her own grandchildren. When Ryan attempts to leave once more, Mallory moves to trigger an alarm — leading to Ryan pushing Mallory into a nearby wall with enough force that it kills her. Mallory and Butcher have unintentionally created another Homelander with Ryan, as the young man, seemingly unphased by what he's just done, calmly walks out of the room.

Meanwhile, Hughie Campbell (Jack Quaid) receives a phone call from Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit), who wants to ally against Homelander. Now that Homelander has outed her as a Supe on national news, everything Neuman has worked for in her political career has completely come undone. Fearing for her daughter Zoe’s (Olivia Morandin) life, Neuman reaches out to the one person she still trusts at the moment: Hughie. Since the two used to be friends, Hughie brings Neuman's proposal to The Boys, suggesting that maybe the way to beat the monsters of their world is less about becoming monsters themselves; instead, they need to be human and show decency.

Unfortunately, for everyone, just as the temporary alliance is coming together, Butcher returns, and he’s not there to make any deals. Butcher uses his powers to kill Neuman — right in front of The Boys and her own daughter. History repeats itself as Zoe, just like her mother, is sent to live at the Red River group home as an orphan. Without much of a fight, Frenchie (Tomer Capone) hands over the Supe virus he's created to Butcher.

Homelander Achieves Total Control Over Vought and the U.S. Government in 'The Boys' Season 4 Finale

With Neuman dead, Homelander’s initial plan to have a Supe-puppeted president in charge is halted. However, thanks to a video obtained by Sister Sage (Susan Heyward) through her work with the shapeshifter, President-Elect Robert Singer (Jim Beaver) is arrested for conspiracy pertaining to Neuman's murder. Now that Neuman and Singer have been taken off the table, this creates an opening for Speaker of the House Calhoun (David Andrews) to step in as president, since he’s next in the line of succession. Meanwhile, Homelander is given exactly what he wants: complete control over the Supes in the U.S. to carry out his bidding. As Sage referenced back in Season 4's premiere, “Department of Dirty Tricks,” Homelander has become a military dictator akin to Julius Caesar. The people have been pushed to the brink, and now, Homelander seemingly gets to swoop in and bring order to the chaos.

All of Sage’s plans about shifting power on a large scale have come to fruition. After she gives Homelander the news about Singer, Sage thanks Homelander for actually listening to her and letting her test out her theories. However, she’s not done yet. As she leaves Homelander to speak with Calhoun, Sage foreshadows that this initial plan was only the beginning. According to her, Phase Two is ready to commence. Because of the chaos that’s been created in Season 4, we’re left to speculate how extensive Sage’s plans will be in Season 5.

