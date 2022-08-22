The stars behind the beloved characters of the satirical superhero series, The Boys are back in Toronto as cameras have begun rolling for the next season. The Season 3 finale served up an enthralling ending that left fans begging for more, and while it was confirmed midway through season 3 that the show had been picked up for a fourth season, details about the upcoming season have largely been kept under wraps, until now. The show's creator, Eric Kripke, as well as actor Antony Starr who plays the villainous Homelander, have each taken turns teasing that filming has begun on the fourth season, but if you needed any more confirmation about the show's future, Kripke has now shared a photo of the upcoming season's script.

Kripke took to Twitter to post a photo of the script's cover which, though giving only a little information away, will be enough to calm the nerves of its loyal fanbase and further build anticipation for what's in store. The script's front cover revealed that both Phil Sgriccia and David Reed will be returning to serve in their respective capacities as director and writer, at least for the episode premiere which the cover also reveals will be titled "Department of Dirty Tricks." Fans began receiving hints that filming was underway for the fourth season when some of its big stars Starr and Chace Crawford shared photos online of their trip to Toronto - the Canadian city that has served as the filming location since the first season. Kripke would later step up the tease by equally posting photos of his trip to Toronto.

The timing of the latest reveal from Kripke coincides with the information that Karl Urban, who plays Billy Butcher, shared with Collider's Steve Weintraub that filming for Season 4 was set to kick off a couple of months from the said interview which was done in June. "Yeah, we're starting, I think August the 22nd, we're going to be starting season four," Urban revealed. Expressing anticipation about getting into combat action with the Seven, Urban added, "So I'm getting back, getting my Butcher back on, and I can't wait. It's a fun gang to play with, we work hard and play hard, and I can't wait to see where they take the characters from where we leave them at the end of this season." From these, it is safe to deduce that filming for Season 4 has indeed begun.

Image via Prime Video

RELATED: Antony Starr Confirms Filming for 'The Boys' Season 4 Has Begun

Though no official plot for Season 4 has been released yet, Season 3 finale left plenty of room for speculations. What could become of Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) who was last seen reuniting with his father with whom he shares a toxic relationship? And could Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) be back in action after that ending scene where he was put on ice? We'll wait to find out, though there is no release date set yet for the Season 4 premiere. However, if we're to go by the previous timeline then we could be getting answers to our burning questions before 2024. Fingers crossed.

For now, you can re-watch episodes of the first three seasons of The Boys on Prime Video. Until then, check out Kripke's script image below: