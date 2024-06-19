The clash between Supes and humanity hits an explosive crescendo in The Boys Season 4. At the helm of the chaos is Homelander (Antony Starr), whose recent brazen act of violence has only emboldened him further, solidifying his god-like status among followers and tightening his grip on power. As Homelander maneuvers towards unchecked dominance, Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) inches closer to the pinnacle of political power. Meanwhile, Butcher (Karl Urban), overcoming a huge loss and coming to terms with his own mortality, finds himself adrift from leadership as The Boys confront looming threats.

Unfiltered, unabashed, and unapologetic, The Boys continues its audacious mission to expose the dark underbelly of Vought - a multibillion-dollar entity managing superheroes and concealing their darkest deeds. With the fifth and final season confirmed to be underway, The Boys is a gritty showdown of power and principle, where ordinary humans stand against superpowered celebrities gone rogue.

Here’s where you can catch Episode 4 of The Boys Season 4.

Is 'The Boys' Episode 4 Premiering on TV?

Sadly, The Boys is not available to watch on live television or cable.

Is 'The Boys' Episode 4 Streaming Online?

Episode 4 of The Boys Season 4 streams exclusively on Prime Video on Thursday, June 20 at 3 a.m. ET/midnight PT.

For audiences who aren’t subscribed to Prime Video yet, the streaming platform is currently available for $8.99 per month as a standalone streaming service, or it can be bundled with the full suite of Amazon Prime benefits for $14.99 per month or $139 per year.

Aside from The Boys, Prime Video also boasts a lineup of gripping action-dramas to binge. One standout is Reacher, featuring Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson), a seasoned military police investigator drawn back into duty have a cryptic message that hints at the gruesome killings of his former unit, the 110th MP Special Investigations. Then there’s Jack Ryan, starring John Krasinski as the brainy analyst turned CIA operative. Armed with a Ph.D. in economics and a fierce sense of right and wrong, Jack uncovers a chilling terrorist plot that tests his intellect and integrity.

Can You Stream 'The Boys' Episode 4 Without Prime Video?

Unfortunately, that wouldn’t be possible. At the moment, Amazon and Prime Video haven’t announced any news of distributing The Boys outside their streaming platform.

Watch the 'The Boys' Episode 4 Preview

The preview for Episode 4 shows Homelander (Starr) making a dramatic return to his "home", shocking everyone in the lab after he’s spurred by some soul-searching advice from alternative versions of himself. Meanwhile, Firecracker (Valorie Curry) seizes every opportunity to throw shade at Starlight (Erin Moriarty), exposing Annie January’s supposed facade.

In the previous episode, things kicked up a notch when a Vought rally hosted by Homelander stirs up his supporters with warnings of Starlight’s alleged plot to undermine “real Americans”. Promising to defend the nation, he reveals the newest additions to the Seven. However, his appearance isn’t all cut out to be. Underneath the harmonious demeanor, Vought and the Seven aren’t on the best terms. But the highlight of the episode is when A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) unexpectedly flips sides to aid The Boys, swooping in right at the nick of time to rescue Hughie (Jack Quaid) just as he was cornered by Homelander during a chaotic Vought on Ice rehearsal.

What's the 'The Boys' Episode Schedule?

Check out below for the complete The Boys Season 4 schedule.

Episode Title Release Date 1 "Department of Dirty Tricks" June 13, 2024 2 "Life Among the Septics" June 13, 2024 3 "We'll Keep the Red Flag Flying" June 13, 2024 4 "Wisdom of the Ages" June 20, 2024 5 "Beware of the Jabberwock, My Son" June 27, 2024 6 "Dirty Business" July 4, 2024 7 "The Insider" July 11, 2024 8 "Assassination Run" July 18, 2024

Other Shows Like ‘The Boys’

‘Gen V’ (2023)

Set in the same universe as The Boys, Gen V invites audiences to Godolkin University, the primo college for up-and-coming superheroes looking to learn how to use their powers (or get famous for them). Beyond the usual college chaos, from boring classes to hyped-up parties, the show’s leading crew- Marie, Andre, Cate, Emma, and Jordan - discovers something sinister lurking underneath the school. When they uncover something seriously shady within the confines of their hallways, every chance. These students are faced with a choice: stick to their principles and be the heroes they imagined, or get tangled with the dark side of things. Threading the messy reality of power and ambition, Gen V questions the blurry lines between hero and villain.

‘The Umbrella Academy’

Based on the comic book series by Gerard Way, The Umbrella Academy follows the dysfunctional Hargreeves family as they reunite in the wake of their adoptive father’s death. In 1989, forty-three infants were mysteriously born with abilities worldwide, and seven of them were adopted by the enigmatic Sir Reginald Hargreeves. Raised as a superhero team, the siblings - Luther, Diego, Allison, Klaus, Vanya, and the time-traveling Number Five - face an upbringing filled with both training and emotional neglect. Fast forward nearly three decades and the now-adult siblings are scattered and estranged. With each sibling grappling with their own personal issues, they have no choice but to put aside their differences upon learning that the end of the world is near.

‘Doom Patrol’

Doom Patrol follows the misfit adventures of a group of superpowered outcasts brought together by the mad scientist Dr. Niles Caulder, a.k.a. The Chief. Each member - Robotman, Negative Man, Elasti-Girl, Crazy Jane, and the recently recruited Cyborg - has endured life-altering accidents that granted them unique abilities but left them scarred and alienated from society. Set in the aftermath of their appearance in Titans, the Doom Patrol finds themselves reluctantly back in action by Cyborg, facing a mission that would soon change their lives forever. Going beyond the traditional stereotypes of what a superhero should be, the series goes to show that superheroes are just like humans: imperfect, and flawed, but well-intentioned.

