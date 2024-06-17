The Big Picture The Boys Season 4, Episode 4 teaser reveals Homelander's return and Firecracker's crusade against Starlight.

Despite mixed audience ratings, Season 4 holds a 95% approval on Rotten Tomatoes for critics.

Creator Kripke announced that Season 5 will be the final run for The Boys, ending the series on a high note.

After the first three episodes premiered to hit reviews from critics worldwide, the next episode in Prime Video's latest superhero series just got an exciting new look. The official Boys X account released a new teaser trailer for The Boys Season 4, Episode 4, which is set to premiere this Thursday at 9 pm PT/12 am ET. The sneak peek shows Homelander (Antony Starr) returning "home," after the alternate versions of himself encouraged him to seek recompense at the end of Episode 3. Firecracker (Valorie Curry) also makes an appearance to take more jabs at Starlight (Erin Moriarty), continuing her crusade to show the world that Annie January isn't the helpful hero she claims to be.

While the first few critics' reviews for The Boys showed the series might be experiencing a slight dip, as more reviews came pouring in, the approval ratings continued to rise. Season 4 currently sits at a 95% score from reviewers on Rotten Tomatoes, accompanied by a much lower "rotten" score of 52% from general audiences. Many people claim that The Boys has leaned too far into the parody, but the series' willingness to dive into modern political themes is part of what made it so popular in the first place. Despite series-low audience ratings, Eric Kripke and co. have proved once again with The Boys Season 4 that they haven't lost a step.

‘The Boys’ Is Ending Sooner Than Expected

The Boys has been a hit for Prime Video since the series first premiered in 2019, and has shown no signs of slowing down now well into its fourth season. When the series was renewed for Season 5 before the Season 4 premiere, many fans felt there was no end in sight and The Boys would keep rolling as long as the ratings stayed high. However, days before the Season 4 Premiere, writer and creator Kripke announced that Season 5 would be the final run for Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and The Boys. All good things must come to an end, and while it's undeniably sad to think about there only being one more season of The Boys, it's better to go out on top than to look back and realize you should have stopped earlier.

The Boys Season 4, Episode 4 premieres this Thursday. Check out the new teaser above and stream the first three episodes of The Boys Season 4 exclusively on Prime Video.

