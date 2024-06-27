[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for episode five of Season 4 of The Boys.]

Now past the halfway point in Season 4, The Boys hosted the flashy annual V52 Expo where Superfans got to learn about the upcoming slate of Vought superhero films and TV projects. At the same time, Hughie Jr. (Jack Quaid) had to face the untenable with his father and step up to handle a situation that no one ever wants to find themselves in. And on top of all that, in his quest to get his hands on some Compound V, Butcher (Karl Urban) finds himself at a farm where lab testing has been done on various animals and he takes action that proves just how far he’s willing to go to accomplish his goal.

During this one-on-one interview with Collider, showrunner Eric Kripke talked about their process for figuring out what the farm would be and which V-ed up animals they’d encounter, The Revenant moment that never happened, the emotional family story with Hughie and his parents that forces him to make the worst kind of decision, and the splatstick comedy moment in the hospital bed that was part Buster Keaton and part Sam Raimi. The show creator also shared an update on whether fans can expect to see Supernatural alum Jared Padalecki in the fifth and final season.

'The Boys' Showrunner Had a Process for Deciding Which Farm Animals Would Be Infected with V

Collider: Thank you for the Ronald McDonald farm of my nightmares. What were the conversations around that like, as far as which animals, how many, what they would look like, and how much you could use them? How did all of that come about?

ERIC KRIPKE: The very first notion of V-ed up animals came from Evan Goldberg, and he was really interested in big predatory animals. He kept pitching a V-ed up bear, like The Revenant, but V-ed up. I was always like, “How do we do that? How do I find a bear, so that I can do that?” In the writers’ room, we started talking about how smaller and more harmless-seeming animals are funnier, like the rabbit from Monty Python. And then, this notion of a farm came. It was one of those ideas that we always loved and kept sticking with us. At one point, we were gonna do a real V Fresh Farms with thousands and thousands of V-ed up chickens and it was gonna be like a zombie movie, but we couldn’t figure out how to pull that off. And then, we had this notion that [Victoria] Neuman would have a secret place to be working on the virus, and someone said, “Well, it could be a farm that would have a lot of V.”

That was when it all came together. We tried to pick the cutest animals we could. In one of the early pitches, Judalina [Neira] was pitching that the bull that you see in it really was V-ed up and was gonna shoot eye lasers at them, so they had to run from the bull. I said, “But everyone sees that coming. Once it’s a scary bull, you know that’s the problem. So, what if it’s a bull and he’s really scary, but then sheep swoop down out of the sky like raptors, and pick it up and kill it.” And so, that’s where the sheep came from.

Were there any practical animals or were they all CG?

KRIPKE: Some of the chickens were real. There’s only about one shot with real sheep. It’s the one where the door opens, at the end, and they walk into the barn. That’s an incredible amount of credit to Stephan Fleet and the vfx team because the vast majority of those sheep are completely CG. The fact that I think they come off as real as they do, even the one who’s throwing up, that’s all totally visual effects. Stephan and his team are incredible.

Hughie's Emotional Family Story in Season 4 of 'The Boys' Forces Him to Grow Up

The storyline with Hughie and his father is really one of the most difficult this season because it's such a human feeling to want to save your family from something terrible. Did you want to lean as far into the emotion of that as you could? What was it like to work that out with Jack Quaid, Simon Pegg, and Rosemarie DeWitt?

KRIPKE: Yeah, the goal was always to make that the most emotional story we could. Part of what Hughie is really doing this season is finally growing up. He’s finally going from this young man that everyone views him as, into a real adult. You can see it in the episode. In the beginning, he’s that same sweet kid. And then, by the end, Hughie really has to make the difficult adult decisions that his parents are unable to make. The big movement of the story was for Hughie to just finally grow up. Like all of us, you reach an age where your parents stop taking care of you and you start taking care of your parents, and that’s a really universal thing. It was in the script and, and then Jack and Simon and Rosemarie just spent a lot of time together and really worked it out and made sure it landed as hard emotionally as we wanted it to.