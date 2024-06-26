Season 4 of The Boys detonates with a bang between Supes and humanity. Homelander (Antony Starr) is showing no signs of stopping, doing whatever it takes to influence his frenzy followers and tighten his grip on power. Right behind the scenes, the equally evil and conniving Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) is only a few steps closer to massive political influence. But not until The Boys get to them first.

Unapologetically bold and uncompromising, The Boys continues its relentless mission to expose the sinister underbelly of Vought, the very corporate machine that has concealed the crimes of their superheroes. Offering a gritty showdown of power and principle, the legacy of The Boys continues with Season 5 confirmed to be underway.

In the meantime, here’s what you need to know ahead of Episode 5 of The Boys Season 4.

1 When Is 'The Boys' Season 4, Episode 5 on Streaming?

Image via The Boys

Episode 4 of The Boys Season 4 will stream exclusively on Prime Video on Thursday, June 27, 2024, at 12:00 a.m. PT. For those not on Prime Video yet, interested viewers can snag the streaming service for $8.99 per month, or opt for the full Amazon Prime package at $14.99 per month or $139 annually. Prime Video is home to an array of action dramas, including Reacher, starring Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher. Then there’s Jack Ryan, where John Krasinski plays a brainy analyst-turned-CIA operative on the run as a fugitive from international authorities.

2 What Happened in Last Week's Episode of 'The Boys'?

Image via The Boys

Previously in Episode 4, things kicked off with a chilling return as Homelander revisits his “home” - the grimy underground research facility where he was raised as a kid and endured childhood abuse. But his reunion is anything but fun and happy. In a cathartic twist, things got very bloody at the facility. The episode also saw other notable plot developments: Butcher’s health deteriorates dramatically, A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) sneakily steals a vial of Compound V from Homelander’s penthouse, and Firecracker (Valorie Curry) shocks live television with Annie’s (Erin Moriarty) abortion reveal. With only four episodes aired, true to The Boys' fashion, the escalating madness continues to snowball.

3 Fan Reactions Ahead of 'The Boys' Season 4, Episode 5

Image via The Boys

4 Watch the 'The Boys' Season 4, Episode 5 Preview

This week on The Boys, Episode 5 brings viewers to the highly anticipated fan-run V52 Expo, hosted exclusively by Vought International. The Deep (Chace Crawford) takes the stage to present their plans, receiving enthusiastic cheers from the audience. Meanwhile, Homelander watches from the sidelines with a stern expression. The clip then shifts to a meeting where Homelander boldly declares to the Seven that “the country is corrupt beyond repair,” and it’s up to them to save it, even if it means doing terrible things for the greater good - signaling the beginning of a potential war. Meanwhile, Butcher discovers a crucial piece of information: a virus that kills Supes, which fans may recognize from the spin-off show, Gen V. And, as always, no episode of The Boys is complete without some chaos. Case in point, the clip shows a preview of Butcher and his crew running for their lives from a bunch of flying, mutant sheep.

5 What's the 'The Boys' Episode Schedule?

Image via The Boys

Check out below for the complete The Boys Season 4 schedule.

Episode Title Release Date 1 "Department of Dirty Tricks" June 13, 2024 2 "Life Among the Septics" June 13, 2024 3 "We'll Keep the Red Flag Flying" June 13, 2024 4 "Wisdom of the Ages" June 20, 2024 5 "Beware of the Jabberwock, My Son" June 27, 2024 6 "Dirty Business" July 4, 2024 7 "The Insider" July 11, 2024 8 "Assassination Run" July 18, 2024

6 Other Shows Like ‘The Boys’

‘Gen V’ (2023)

Gen V From the world of "The Boys" comes "Gen V," which explores the first generation of superheroes to know that their super powers are from Compound V. These heroes put their physical and moral boundaries to the test competing for the school's top ranking. Release Date September 29, 2023 Creator Evan Goldberg, Eric Kripke, Craig Rosenberg Cast Jaz Sinclair , Chance Perdomo , Maddie Phillips , Lizzie Broadway Main Genre Action

Set in the same universe as The Boys, Gen V takes viewers to Godolkin University, the ultimate college for budding superheroes eager to hone their skills and powers (or just become famous). Amidst the typical college experience, from dull lectures to wild parties, the main crew - Marie, Andre, Cate, Emma, and Jordan - stumbles upon a dark secret hidden within the school. As they dig deeper into this shady underbelly, they have the choice to either maintain their heroic ideals or be a part of the darker side of the superhero industry. Power and ambition get mixed up, and the lines between hero and villain are redefined.

‘The Umbrella Academy’

In 1989, forty-three extraordinary infants were born all over the world, seven of whom were adopted by the mysterious Sir Reginald Hargreeves. Raised as a superhero team, the siblings - Luther, Diego, Allison, Klaus, Vanya, and the time-traveling Number Five - endured a childhood of rigorous training and emotional neglect, leading to just many of their personal issues as they grew up. Based on Gerard Way’s comic book series, The Umbrella Academy is not your average superhero series - it tracks the ups and downs of the dysfunctional Hargreeves family as they come together for the first time following the death of their adoptive father. But when they discover that the apocalypse is imminent, the siblings must put aside their differences and unite to save the world - all while avoiding strangling each other out of annoyance.

‘Doom Patrol’

Following the wild-spirited adventures of a band of superpowered misfits, Doom Patrol toys with the superhero trope, portraying messed-up, unlikely heroes who are as flawed and imperfect yet driven by good intentions. Brought together by the eccentric scientist Dr. Niles Caulder, also known as The Chief, the series centers around members Robotman, Negative Man, Elasti-Girl, Crazy Jane, and the newly recruited Cyborg. Despite their different backgrounds, all of them share one thing: each member has survived life-altering accidents that bestowed them with unique abilities. Unfortunately, with great powers comes great social exile. Now living on the margins of society, the Doom Patrol are now faced with a mission that is set to reshape their destinies once more.

