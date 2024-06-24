The Big Picture The Boys Season 4, Episode 5 teaser trailer unveiled, featuring Homelander seeking revenge on past tormentors.

New episode showcases Gen V virus, characters from spin-off, and sheep injected with V substances taking flight.

Critics love Season 4, audience reactions more divisive; show responds to review bombers with bold video.

The next episode in one of Prime Video's most treasured properties just got an exciting first look. The official Boys X account unveiled a teaser trailer for The Boys Season 4, Episode 5, which officially launches the second half of the fourth season. The lead-up to the previous episode featured hefty praise from showrunner Eric Kripke, who teased that Antony Starr's performance as Homelander was arguably his finest work in the show to date. The Boys Season 4, Episode 5 premiered to universal acclaim, with many going as far to say it is the best episode in the series thus far. The fifth installment features Homelander (not John) returning home to where he was raised and tortured to exact revenge on everyone who made him the monster he is today.

There is also a lot to be excited about in the teaser for the latest episode of The Boys. The virus from Gen V has been mentioned, but Sam (Asa Germann) and Cate (Maddie Philips) — two of The Boys spin-off show's integral characters — feature in new footage from the trailer, showing them standing with The Seven in Vought Tower. The new sneak peek also showcases the first look at sheep that have been injected with either Compound or Temporary V, taking flight with a terrifying bloodlust and sharp mouth full of teeth. The trailer also pokes a bit of innocent fun at the MCU, with The Deep (Chace Crawford) taking the stage at the V52 Expo to promote Phases 7-19 of the VCU (Vought Cinematic Universe).

‘The Boys’ Makes Fun of Review Bombers

The Boys has been a beloved entity for Prime Video since the series premiered in 2019, and while critics love Season 4, it's been more divisive among audience members. The show currently sits at a stunning 95% approval rating from reviews accompanied by a "rotten" 51% score from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. The Boys has been review bombed by many who are saying the show is too political, despite the series having obvious political parallels since Season 1. In response to some of these criticisms, The Boys recently released a video to clap back at the review bombers. This is yet another example that The Boys are unafraid to push the limits to places no other shows have gone before, part of why it has such a dedicated fan base.

The first four episodes of The Boys are now streaming ahead of the Episode 5 premiere this Thursday. Check out the new teaser above and watch The Boys exclusively on Prime Video.

