As Season 4 of The Boys barrels past its halfway mark, the clash between Supes and humanity intensifies. Going into Episode 6, the stakes couldn’t be higher. The world teeters on the brink of chaos and insanity with the cunning Victoria Neuman nearing the Oval Office (Claudia Doumit). As for Homelander (Antony Starr), he’s having the time of his life manipulating his frenzied followers and cementing authority in the country. But as Season 4 progresses, Neuman’s political influence is only seconds away from being shattered by her own actions. And with Homelander acting even more erratic with each passing episode, it’s only a matter of time until all hell breaks loose.

Based on the New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, here are the six things you need to know before watching Episode 6 of The Boys Season 4.

6 When Is 'The Boys' Season 4, Episode 6 on Streaming?

Episode 6 of The Boys Season 4 will stream exclusively on Prime Video on Thursday, July 04, 2024, at 12:00 a.m. PT. For those not already on Prime Video, audiences can join the bloodbath for $8.99 a month, or go all-in with the full Amazon Prime package at $14.99 a month or $139 annually. Prime Video offers an array of similar action dramas like Reacher, starring Alan Ritchson as the titular Jack Reacher, and Jack Ryan, with John Krasinski playing a smart analyst-turned-CIA operative dodging international authorities.

5 What Happened in Last Week's Episode of 'The Boys'?

Previously on The Boys, the V52 Expo officially commences, giving a sneak peek at Vought’s lineup of superhero movies and TV shows. Hosted by Cameron Coleman (Matthew Edison) and The Deep (Chace Crawford), the event is basically Vought’s version of Disney's D23 Expo, which is all about the fans (“powered by fans, for fans”). In a very Marvel Cinematic Universe fashion, the two reveal their upcoming titles under "Phases 7-10". Considering that The Boys has a penchant for parodying real life, some of these titles might sound familiar to audiences: “Training A-Train,” “Teenage Kix: Home for Kwanzaa2”, and “G-Men: Days Past From the Future.”

Meanwhile, Hughie Jr. (Jack Quaid) faces off against his dad Hugh Sr., after the latter receives a dose of the lethal Compound V from Daphne to wake him out of a coma. Unfortunately, her good intentions have deadly consequences. With his newfound destructive phasing power, and in a doozy state, Hugh. Sr. accidentally kills several people at the hospital. The moment Hughie finds him in the hospital, Hugh Sr. is already covered in blood, having ripped out a patient’s heart from their torso. Hughie tries to calm his dad down, but his dad doesn’t recognize him.

Back at The Boys HQ, Butcher drops one bombshell of news: there’s a virus from Godolkin University that kills Supes but leaves humans unharmed. Butcher proposes that they steal the virus from Vice President-elect Victoria Neuman (Doumit), take her out, and then go after Homelander (Starr). This forces Butcher, Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Annie, Kimiko, and Frenchie to team up. They head to one of Edgar’s old estates, where Neuman’s been testing the virus animals. Chaos ensues when they encounter superpowered, mutant chickens and sheep injected with Compound V, leading to a wild goose chase between the Boys and claw-teethed farmhouse animals.

4 Fan Reactions Ahead of 'The Boys' Season 4, Episode 6

While the anticipation builds for Episode 6, fans have flocked to social media to share their thoughts about the previous episode.

If anybody’s looking for a spoiler-free recap of Episode 5, this summary should do the trick.

Meanwhile, the fandom is still not over Peggs’ spine-chilling performance.

Creator Kripke shared the actual Vought “Phases 7-10” slate featured in Episode 5.

3 Watch the 'The Boys' Season 4, Episode 6 Preview

This week on The Boys, Episode 6, titled “Dirty Business”, takes audiences to a swanky dinner at Tek Knight’s grand mansion with Homelander, Neuman, Ryan, and The Seven. The setting is all luxury and opulence, with guests looking their best in black ties and glittering dresses. But there’s an undercurrent of terror and tension. Firecracker seems to be having a blast, telling Homelander and Sister Sage it’s “a great party”. But the rest of the crew isn’t as relaxed. Neuman is set on getting herself drunk, asking a waiter to keep the tequila shots coming, while Homelander looks visibly uneasy.

The mansion itself, with its secret rooms hidden behind bookshelves, sets the stage for the night’s horrors. Audiences get a glimpse of Hughie crying out of fear, and scenes of what seems to be someone getting chained to the walls. The clip also hints at some possible major deaths: Neuman’s head exploding and Sister Sage getting shot in the head. True to the nature of the show, there are no signs of mercy in The Boys.

2 What's the 'The Boys' Episode Schedule?

Check out below for the complete The Boys Season 4 schedule.

Episode Title Release Date 1 "Department of Dirty Tricks" June 13, 2024 2 "Life Among the Septics" June 13, 2024 3 "We'll Keep the Red Flag Flying" June 13, 2024 4 "Wisdom of the Ages" June 20, 2024 5 "Beware of the Jabberwock, My Son" June 27, 2024 6 "Dirty Business" July 4, 2024 7 "The Insider" July 11, 2024 8 "Assassination Run" July 18, 2024

1 Other Shows Like ‘The Boys’

‘Gen V’

Gen V From the world of "The Boys" comes "Gen V," which explores the first generation of superheroes to know that their super powers are from Compound V. These heroes put their physical and moral boundaries to the test competing for the school's top ranking. Release Date September 29, 2023 Creator Evan Goldberg, Eric Kripke, Craig Rosenberg Cast Jaz Sinclair , Chance Perdomo , Maddie Phillips , Lizzie Broadway Main Genre Action

Taking place in the same universe as The Boys, Gen V brings audiences to the one and only Godolkin University, the elite college for aspiring superheroes. Amidst typical college experiences like boring lectures and wild parties, the main crew - Marie, Andre, Cate, Emma, and Jordan - uncover a dark secret within the school. As they investigate their way into the sinister underbelly of their golden institution, they could either stay true to their heroic principles, are choose to lean into the dark side of the lucrative superhero industry. As power and ambition get mixed up with morals, just like The Boys, Gen V tears down the stereotype of squeaky-clean superheroes.

‘Umbrella Academy’

Based on Gerard Way’s comic series, The Umbrella Academy begins in 1989 when forty-three extraordinary infants are born worldwide, seven of whom are adopted by the eccentric and emotionally distant Reginald Hargreeves. Raised as a dysfunctional superhero family, the siblings - Luther, Diego, Allison, Klaus, Vanya, and the time-traveling Number Five - endure a brutal childhood filled with memories of killing bad guys and horrible tests by their father. Following their adoptive father’s death, they reunite amidst an imminent apocalypse, forced to set aside differences and save the world despite hating each other’s guts.

‘Doom Patrol’

These not-so-superheroes know a thing or two about being rejected by society. Doom Patrol follows the wild lives of a band of superpowered misfits who are anything but the shiny, picture-perfect heroes we see in the movies. Led by the mysterious Dr. Niles Caulder, a.k.a. The Chief, the team comprises of Robotman, Negative Man, Elasti-Girl, Crazy Jane, and Cyborg. Each member carries deep scars from life-altering accidents that gifted (or cursed) them with extraordinary abilities. Living on the fringes of society, Doom Patrol shows that at the end of the day, superheroes are just like humans - vulnerable, afraid of neglect, but resilient.

