Kripke acknowledges learning from the BDSM community for the episode.

Jack Quaid has done some pretty ridiculous things during his tenure as Hughie on Prime Video’s The Boys. Thanks to his character’s dabbling with Temp V during the show’s third season, Quaid found himself streaking naked on several occasions, and then, of course, there are the buckets and buckets of blood that he’s been soaked in, which is really just par for the course when we’re talking about Eric Kripke’s show. But Season 4 has fully put Hughie through the wringer and, as an extension, Quaid has been forced to face those consequences. The latest episode, titled “Dirty Business,” sees Hughie going undercover as the Supe known as Webweaver, and into the sex dungeon of the forever horny Tek Knight (Derek Wilson).

During a chat with Kripke, in which they discussed all things The Boys Season 4, Episode Six, Collider’s Christina Radish asked the series’ creator how he got Quaid to go the ridiculous extra mile as Tek Knight’s sub, and, the answer might surprise you as The Hunger Games actor had no problem playing into the bit.

“That is all credit to Jack and his dedication. That is Jack in that suit, the whole fucking time. At no point, did it even occur to Jack to say, ‘You know, none of this has to be me. I could just voice it later.’ Jack wanted it to be his real reaction, so that is Jack under the mask, literally the entire time.”

Eric Kripke Learned A Thing Or Two About The BDSM Community Prepping For The Episode

By now, fans know that the diabolical writing team behind The Boys likes to push the envelope as far as possible but there’s still a learning curve involved. For this episode, Kripke said he had to learn about latex play, particularly in terms of keeping the actor under the outfit safe throughout filming. He also touched on Quaid’s supersuit mask, which certainly kept things sweaty in between takes.

“I do know that with the Laddio character, because he’s almost entirely covered in latex, I learned that you do actually have to take breaks to let his skin breathe, because it’s actually dangerous to keep all parts of your skin covered. Your skin actually needs to breathe, also. So, I learned a little about latex play. I’d think that the suit would be really claustrophobic and wearing a mask for so long would be hard, and I remember hearing that that wasn’t easy for him, but you’d have to ask him. I wasn’t there. Maybe he was just happy that he could breathe through his nose with the mask off.”

