The Big Picture Karl Urban's Butcher and Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Joe Kessler discuss their past in a teaser for The Boys Season 4, Episode 6.

In a new sneak peek, Kessler reveals that the worst part of his last tour was returning to mundane life.

Last week, The Boys faced the mysteries of the Supe-killing virus and Hughie struggled with a tough decision involving his father.

Strap on your boots, toss on your dusters, and embark on a very PTSD-filled walk down memory lane with Karl Urban’s Butcher and Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Joe Kessler in a teaser for this week’s episode of The Boys. The duo have been working arm-in-arm over the last five episodes of the show’s penultimate season, with Kessler pushing Butcher to take the steps that he deems necessary to get his revenge on the morally corrupt Supes at Vought International. Kessler and Butcher are old pals from their days working with the government, which is exactly what they get down to chatting about in today’s sneak peek.

Reflecting on the most challenging part of his last tour, Kessler confides in Butcher that the worst part was coming home to the mundane activities of life with his son and wife. Haunted by the ghosts of his past and the things they did while under the direction of the government, Kessler admits to seeing “the ruined faces” of the people whose lives they destroyed on a daily basis. While it seems like the direction Kessler is headed with his monologue is one of remorse and regret for all the torturous acts he did, he goes completely off the rails, admitting to loving that part of his job the most, telling Butcher that that side of him is the real Joe Kessler.

What Happened on ‘The Boys’ Last Week?

Last week was filled with the normal batshit craziness that audiences have come to expect from The Boys as the eponymous group of vigilantes traveled, with Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) and Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) in tow, to a farm that holds some of the mysteries of the Supe-killing virus first introduced in Gen V. While there, they came face-to-face with a flock of sheep jacked up on Compound V and were forced to use the last dose of the virus on the flying muttons with razor-sharp teeth.

Meanwhile, back at the hospital, Hughie (Jack Quaid) is put in the middle of the toughest decision of his life after his father (Simon Pegg) becomes a threat to everyone around him following a dosing of Compound V that effectively pulls him out of a coma. In a series that leans into its satirical and comedic — if not completely jaw-dropping — roots, Hughie’s final moments with his dad really pulled on the audience’s heartstrings.

Check out the Episode 6 sneak peek above and get caught up on Season 4 of The Boys with the first five episodes now streaming on Prime Video.

