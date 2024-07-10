The madness in The Boys Season 4 is ramping up with its two final episodes. Based on the comic books by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, Homelander (Anotny Starr) is desperately trying to be the father he never had to his son, Ryan (Cameron Crovetti), all while carrying out his devious plans to take over the government. Meanwhile, Butcher (Karl Urban) is on a wild, self-destructive journey, with his illness and hallucinations amplifying even more with each episode.

With both leading men teetering on the brink of mental and physical breakdown, a showdown between Homelander and Butcher seems inevitable - and explosive. And with Season 5 of The Boys already confirmed, the chaos is far from over. As audiences gear up for whatever’s to come, here are six things you need to know before watching The Boys Season 4, Episode 7.

6 When Is 'The Boys' Season 4, Episode 7 on Streaming?

Episode 7 of The Boys Season 4 will stream exclusively on Prime Video on Thursday, July 11, 2024, at 12:00 a.m. PT. For those not already on Prime Video, audiences can join the bloodbath for $8.99 a month, or go all-in with the full Amazon Prime package at $14.99 a month or $139 annually.

5 What Happened in Last Week's Episode of 'The Boys'?

Episode 6 of Season 4 might not have the strongest storyline, especially considering the show’s other heart-wrenching moments, such as Hughie having to euthanize his Compound V-ed father, Hugh Sr. Nevertheless, last week’s episode still packs a punch with its shock value.

Previously on The Boys, Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso) informs The Boys that Sister Sage (Susan Heyward) has been chatting with Tek Knight (Derek Wilson) about a potential rebellion. To keep tabs, MM sends The Boys to infiltrate Tek Knight’s gala, where The Seven will also be in attendance. Hughie (Hughie Campbell) has to disguise himself as the spider-powered Super, Webweaver, to blend in without raising any eyebrows. At the mansion, Homelander, Ryan, Firecracker (Valorie Curry), Sister Sage, and A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) make their grand entrance, all while Hughie is busy sneaking around planting bugs.

Things get weird when Tek Knight, thrilled about hiring “Webweaver” as his sidekick, drags a confused disguised Hughie to his secret underground lair, the Tek Cave. This “hideout” turns out to be Tek Knight’s BDSM den. Hughie loses contact with The Boys, and by the time Annie and Kimiko rescue him, he’s thoroughly traumatized by Tek Knight’s antics. After a few punches are thrown, Tek Knight spills everything: Sage and Homelander are planning to turn his private prisons into internment camps for dissenters.

That’s not the only highlight in Episode 6. Butcher hallucinates Becca and Kessler as well. This time, he faces the moral dilemma about using a virus to kill Homelander despite the risks of it infesting his fellow Supe friends. MM shoots Sage, leaving her brain-dead and babbling like a child. Neuman steps in and claims that she’s the mastermind behind invoking the 25th amendment, and last but not least, Firecracker, out of her own sheer will, breastfeeds Homelander to prove her loyalty.

4 Fan Reactions Ahead of 'The Boys' Season 4, Episode 7

As per usual, fans who haven’t caught up with Episode 6 can refer to this super useful, spoiler-free recap.

Fans are still not over Neuman not realizing she’s communicating with a brain-dead Sister Sage.

Onto more important questions: is somebody gonna match Ashley’s freak?

3 Watch the 'The Boys' Season 4, Episode 7 Preview

Christmas has arrived in Episode 7 of The Boys, titled “The Insider,” and the holiday celebrations are in full swing. For a change, both the Supes at Vought and the vigilantes at the Flatiron Building are setting aside their usual antics to get into the festive spirit. And what better way to do that than with a bucketload of alcohol?

Ryan is spotted having a conversation with a puppet version of A-Train, while The Deep and Black Noir are seen exchanging punches instead of presents with the group of civilians in their Manhattan hideout. Amidst the mayhem, there are plenty of sweet moments between the show’s couples. After all, it is Christmas.

Based on the episode title alone, it’s highly possible that audiences can expect some juicy revelations about The Seven’s traitor. Who’s been naughty and who’s been nice? Better get that eggnog ready, because the celebrations are just getting started.

2 What's the 'The Boys' Episode Schedule?

Check out below for the complete The Boys Season 4 schedule.

Episode Title Release Date 1 "Department of Dirty Tricks" June 13, 2024 2 "Life Among the Septics" June 13, 2024 3 "We'll Keep the Red Flag Flying" June 13, 2024 4 "Wisdom of the Ages" June 20, 2024 5 "Beware of the Jabberwock, My Son" June 27, 2024 6 "Dirty Business" July 4, 2024 7 "The Insider" July 11, 2024 8 "Assassination Run" July 18, 2024

1 Other Shows Like ‘The Boys’

‘Gen V’

Gen V From the world of "The Boys" comes "Gen V," which explores the first generation of superheroes to know that their super powers are from Compound V. These heroes put their physical and moral boundaries to the test competing for the school's top ranking. Release Date September 29, 2023 Creator Evan Goldberg, Eric Kripke, Craig Rosenberg Cast Jaz Sinclair , Chance Perdomo , Maddie Phillips , Lizzie Broadway Main Genre Action

Taking place in the same universe as The Boys, Gen V introduces fans to the prestigious Godolkin University, an educational institution that specifically caters to talented superheroes as they train to become the next generation of heroes. Apart from attending classes and getting into audacious parties, the students work hard to qualify for the strict ranking system imposed by the university, which only chooses the top ten students to represent a city or, if they’re lucky, become members of The Seven. But Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair) slowly learns that things aren’t as pure as the school promises to be. Upon discovering a dark secret that could endanger the world, these student Supes will need to decide whether to stick to their principles or eventually join the dark side of the superhero industry.

‘The Boys Presents: Diabolical’

Another spin-off to The Boys franchise, The Boys Presents: Diabolical is an animated anthology series that tells the smaller side stories set in the Supes’ universe. With eight episodes that run between twelve and fourteen minutes each, this cartoon show is definitely not made for children. Promising the same amount of gore, vulgarity, and raucousness as its original show, if not more, the series has everything from Homelander’s origin story in “One Plus One Equal Two” and standout stories inspired by the original The Boys graphic novel such as “I’m Your Pusher”.

‘Umbrella Academy’

Based on Gerard Way’s comic series, The Umbrella Academy follows a dysfunctional super family who must now band together to stop the apocalypse. It’s 1989, and out of nowhere, forty-three super-powered babies are born around the world. The eccentric billionaire Sir Reginald Hargreeves attempts to collect these babies like their treasures, planning to turn them into a group of superheroes of sorts. Having adopted seven of these miraculous infants, he raises them to be the ultimate superhero team, at the expense of their children and mental well-being. Now that they’re older, Luther, Diego, Allison, Klaus, Vanya, and the time-traveling Number Five are reunited to save the world, out of their own reluctance. With the fourth and final season dropping this August, our favorite siblings are stripped of their superpowers, all while having to fight for their lives against their evil alien adoptive dad.

