The Big Picture The Boys' holiday-themed episode features unique celebrations and reveals more about The Seven's double-crosser.

Season 4 explores Butcher's journey and Hughie's struggles following recent events.

Jingle all the way into a teaser for this week’s episode of The Boys. Holiday cheer is in the air in the first look of the installment dubbed “The Insider,” as the Supes at Vought and the vigilantes in the Flatiron Building celebrate the major holiday in their unique ways — both of which include plenty of booze. Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) can be seen having a chat with a puppet version of A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), marking a return for the lil pals since we first saw their handiwork in the show’s spin-off series, Gen V, while The Deep (Chace Crawford) and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell) exchange some punches with the titular group of civilians in their Manhattan lair. There are plenty of tender moments to be had between the show’s couples and, judging by the title, we can expect more information to come to light surrounding The Seven’s double-crosser.

So far, Season 4 has delivered plenty of twists, turns, and trying times for the characters we’ve come to know and love in Eric Kripke’s series adaptation of the Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson-created comic books. Butcher (Karl Urban) has been off on his own journey of manic behavior, with last week’s episode confirming the fan theory that his pal, Joe Kessler (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), is a pure figment of his imagination. Meanwhile, Hughie (Jack Quaid) is absolutely going through it following the death of his father (Simon Pegg) and last week’s mission that almost cost him his life — as well as his dignity.

Over in Vought Tower, Homelander (Antony Starr) is struggling to be the father he never had to his son, Ryan (Crovetti), and is also challenged by his insecurities thanks to the genius mind of Sister Sage (Susan Heyward). Luckily, the breast milk-addicted Supe is getting his fix thanks to Firecracker (Valorie Curry) who’s thirsty in her own right for a spot on The Seven. And then there’s A-Train (Usher), a character audiences hated within the first ten minutes of the pilot, who’s enjoying a redemption arc during the show’s penultimate season.

‘The Boys’ Will End With Season 5

Audiences had better enjoy the Christmas cheer now as the uber-successful Prime Video production will be calling it quits following the upcoming fifth season. Kripke revealed this was always his plan, hoping to leave the fandom wanting more rather than harping on an over-done project. What we know so far is that ideas are coming together in the writers’ room for a diabolical final batch of episodes, the iconic comedian and actor Paul Reiser will reprise his role as The Legend, and Supernatural alum, Jared Padalecki is on board for a yet-to-be-announced role.

