Although the superheroes on his show The Boys may not be the group you’d want to have in your corner, Eric Kripke is proving to be a vocal asset for the Writers Guild of America (WGA) during their ongoing strike for fair wages. The Supernatural creator recently wrapped filming on the fourth season of the Emmy award-nominated Prime Video series and, with audiences wondering when the next battle between the Seven and the titular group will go down, he announced that it won’t be until those at the studios “make a fair deal.”

In a Twitter post, Kripke shared his solidarity with the movement by informing his followers that Season 4 won’t come out until the WGA strike is over with the writers getting what they’re fairly asking for. In addition to his post, the Revolution creator also changed his profile picture to show which side of the picket line he was on. To soften the blow for those hoping to see the next lineup of episodes sooner rather than later, Kripke also included a The Deep-themed cereal box, writing that it was one of many fantastic and witty pieces of art made for the show that will never end up on screens.

Now almost two months into the strike, several productions have announced that they’ll be pushing back their premieres. Included are Big Mouth, Billions, Abbott Elementary, Cobra Kai, Hacks, and Blade Runner 2099 - just to name a few. The first nationwide strike in 15 years, the picketing was announced after negotiations failed between the WGA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers with the latter turning down the former’s proposals for better working conditions which included extra stability in the ever-changing world of streaming and more regulation when it comes to artificial intelligence being used for writing.

What Will The Boys Season 4 Be About?

At this point, not much is known surrounding the plot of the show’s highly anticipated fourth season but, by the way things were left after the explosive Season 3 finale, we can make some presumptions. With Homelander (Antony Starr) now becoming a fixture in the political arena, we can expect more separation between those who are for the Supes and Vought and those who view them as corrupt. Also tied into that plotline will certainly be the relationship between Homelander and his biological son Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) as Butcher’s (Karl Urban) actions made him run back into the arms of his father. We also know that Simon Pegg will be back to reprise his role as Hugh Campbell Sr. with Rosemarie DeWitt appearing as his wife who left Hugh Sr. and Hughie (Jack Quaid) when the latter was a young boy. Also joining the cast this year are Susan Heyward as Sister Sage, Valorie Curry as Firecracker, and The Walking Dead and Supernatural alum Jeffrey Dean Morgan in an undisclosed role.

