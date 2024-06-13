[Editor's note: The following contains major spoilers for Season 4 of The Boys.]

The Big Picture The Prime Video series 'The Boys' will conclude with Season 5, with the story having always headed towards that end goal.

This season explores what makes someone human versus what makes them a monster.

Show creator Eric Kripke is excited that they were able to pull off big sequences, like the Splinter fight and Vought on Ice, in Season 4.

The Prime Video series The Boys is never one to shy away from any manner of mayhem, uncomfortable emotions, or event that too closely mirrors real life. Season 4 sees Homelander (Antony Starr) confronted with the fact that his super-powered teenage son Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) could very well steal the spotlight from him, which is not good for someone with his level of deep-seated insecurities. Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) is getting closer than ever to the Oval Office, Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) only has months to live, and The Boys can’t seem to be able to get and stay on the same page, all of which is even more dangerous when you throw in the creation of a virus that can kill supes.

During this one-on-one interview with Collider, show creator Eric Kripke shared how laser focused they’ve always been on working toward a conclusion with Season 5 and that he’s happy that secret is finally out in the open. He also talked about the sequences he was most excited to pull off in Season 4, that surprising text message Butcher sent to Victoria, how he approached letting Rob Benedict know what his role as Splinter would entail, the sauna scene, all the work that went into Vought on Ice, getting Jeffrey Dean Morgan on the show, lining up the standout cameos, the moment inspired by Beetlejuice, deciding on a bat mitzvah theme, and the ever-present throughline of family.

Show Creator Eric Kripke Has Always Had a Plan to End 'The Boys' with Season 5

Image via Prime Video

Collider: Now that we know you’re ending the series with Season 5 and you’ve said that was always the plan, when you're doing a show like this that you clearly enjoy making, did you ever think about trying to extend it or have you always been very laser focused on working toward your ending?

ERIC KRIPKE: No, we've been pretty laser focused. As much as we love making the show, it shouldn’t go on too long. It’s a serialized show. It’s about the conflict between two men. It doesn’t work without either Butcher or Homelander, so you can’t have it go on forever. I feel good about it. Honestly, the only thing that was difficult is that I wasn’t allowed to tell anyone until just recently, so I had to say, “Well, maybe it’ll go more than five. Who knows?” And everyone on my Twitter feed was like, “You suck.” In my head, I was like, “But I know how long it’s really going. I’m just not allowed to say it yet.” It was hard to keep that secret, so I’m happy to just finally get it all out on the table.

This season, there seems to be some distinction between what makes someone a motherfucker and what makes someone a monster? How would you define the difference between those two things, in the world of The Boys?

KRIPKE: Using motherfucker as a synonym for human, or a motherfucker with a heart, you’re right to point it out. A big part of the show this season is who’s human and who’s a monster, and what does each one mean? Being human means having mercy and forgiveness and letting go of your anger and your hatred because it’s doing more damage to you than it’s doing to the person you hate, and letting go of your past, letting go of your mistakes, and all of that. The “monsters” in the show are people that just cannot let go of their rage or their anger or their hatred or their sense of victimization, and then that corrupts them as much as power does.

This series has never just been more of the same. What sequence are you most looking forward to fans seeing in the fourth season? Is there something that you’re particularly excited about?

KRIPKE: There’s a lot of stuff. I can’t wait for them to see the Splinter fight in episode two. They’re all fighting one guy, and that took seven days to film. Rob Benedict had to know every piece of choreography, and there was so much trickery involved, in terms of making it seem like our heroes are fighting an army of the same person. Technically, pulling that off was just so difficult. John Koyama and Karen Gaviola, the director and the stunt coordinator, just so murdered it. And I’m excited for people to see the Vought on Ice sequence. So much work and time and effort went into pulling that off. We spend so much time and money on the dumbest shit on this show, and it just makes me happy.

Pulling Off Splinter's Scenes in 'The Boys' Required Trickery and a Latex Butt Mold

Image via The CW

That whole sequence with Rob Benedict is something that I’m going to be digesting for a while. I’m a little bit speechless about what you put him through this season. How did you let him know about the scene with all the replicated versions of himself in the sauna, and what was his reaction to that?

KRIPKE: You have to be amazingly straightforward. When Robert Ulrich, our casting director, said, “How do you feel about Rob Benedict for this?,” I was like, “I feel great about it, but give me a minute and let me reach out to him because he’s a friend.” We had worked together on Supernatural, obviously. I said, “I would love for you to do this part. Here’s what that entails. Here are the scenes. You need to know what you’ll be getting yourself into.” To his credit, he was like, “That sounds hilarious. I’ll do it.” And he’s a champ. He’s so funny. There are just so many weird things you have to do to be able to pull that off. We had to make a replica latex mold of his own butt for the close-ups. It’s just a wild scene. I forget who in the writers’ room pitched it, but I think the exact quote was, “Well, if you clone yourself, of course, you’re gonna have a human centipede of eating your own butt.” We were like, “Would you, though?!” That’s one shot in there that I just cannot believe we got away with.

And then, where does the butt replica go once you’re done with it?

KRIPKE: Well, it goes into the Smithsonian, obviously, where the history of great moments of television goes.

For a quick flash of a moment, like Butcher sending Victoria Neuman a picture of his butthole . . .

KRIPKE: For the record, it wasn’t his butthole, necessarily. It was another butthole, just to be clear. I know that we had to shoot a specific butthole for that shot, and that was not Butcher’s butthole.

How do you decide on a specific butthole? How does that specific day play out?

KRIPKE: Ultimately, it’s all my fault, but you would have to ask David Reed. I’m not even sure we had what was supposed to be on that screen. And then, he sent me the first draft of the script and he said, “And it’s a big old butthole,” and I just laughed. I thought it was funny. And a funny P.S. on that scene is, when Claudia [Doumit] was shooting it, for all the wide angles, it’s a blue screen. You can’t see what’s on the phone, so she’s reacting to a blue screen. And then, when we moved in for closeup method acting style, we put the real butt on the phone, so her reaction is her real reaction to seeing that butt. I don’t know if we should feel good about that or horrible, but that’s how we got a real reaction from Claudia.

'The Boys' Shot an Extended Vought on Ice Performance Sequence

Image via Prime Video

How did Vought on Ice come about and how did you figure out how much you could actually show? I could watch an episode, just of that whole performance.

KRIPKE: When it drops on X-Ray, we do have the whole performance, top to bottom. We did film it, so we’re gonna release it. It’s this great 4-and-a-half-minute sequence of just Vought on Ice. I’ve always had this running joke in my head, that we bring up in the writers’ room all the time and I don’t know if we’ve ever put it on screen of, “Well, they’re on their way to Vought on Ice.” It just makes sense with Vought as this Disney meets Boeing meets a weapons company. Of course, they would have Vought on Ice. So, we thought, “All right, let’s go for it.” It required so much effort. Our costume designer, Michael Ground, had to build entirely new costumes for those skaters. We had to find the skaters. It was our choreographer from Season 3, but she’s not necessarily an ice skater, so we had to pair her with an ice-skating choreographer, and they practiced for weeks and weeks and weeks on a rink to get it right. And then, because it’s Canada, half that cast are medalists in some skating competition or other. The best in the world were out there skating around for us. Like anything, it just takes just so much planning. It just makes me really happy.

Was this always the character you wanted Jeffrey Dean Morgan to play, or has that shifted or changed or evolved over the seasons?

KRIPKE: He and I have been talking for a couple of years now about bringing him on. It was just about getting our schedules to line up. He told me he’d be available for Season 4, so as I was starting the writers’ room and we were talking, I said, “I’ll keep that in mind.” And someone pitched this character, Kessler, based on a notion of, in Butcher’s life, there’s all these people that are trying to hold him back, and wouldn’t it be interesting to have a character that would really push him forward and speak to all of his worst instincts, basically like another Butcher. Immediately, I was like, “Well, you need someone wildly charismatic and really an alpha male, and someone who looks like they can handle themselves.” And Jeffrey Dean is perfect for that, so I pitched him the idea and he loved it. It all worked out.

I don’t know how he pulls off doing some of the worst things with some of his characters and still being the most likable person.

KRIPKE: Right? It’s a real art, being a monster, but being so likable.

Showrunner Eric Kripke Wants to Get Jared Padalecki on 'The Boys' Before It's Over

Image via The CW

Now that Walker has been canceled, do you have a role in The Boys ready and waiting for Jared Padalecki?

KRIPKE: I don’t have a specific role yet, but I have the will, and where there’s the will, there’s the way. I don’t know whether it would be recurring or just one episode, but I can’t imagine I’ll finish the show without getting Jared in there, at least once. He’s been unavailable for years now, and now he is [available], so I definitely wanna bring him in for something.

Because this has never been a show that’s shied away from anything, so I was a little bit surprised when Kimiko jumps out of the building window from several floors up in the first episode and has to put her face back together, and we see it from behind her. Why was that choice made?

KRIPKE: That was always the joke. It was based on what the audience’s imagination is of that moment, which will be worse than whatever we can pull off. If you remember, there’s almost exactly the same moment in Beetlejuice, which always made such an impression on me, where he’s like, “You wanna see scary,” and then you see the back of his face. I wanted to pull off a moment like that, and it just made me laugh that what the audience doesn’t see in that case is probably grosser than what they do.

Related ‘The Boys’ Jack Quaid Says Season 4 Made Him Gasp Out Loud Quaid warns that fans of ‘The Boys’ need to brace themselves at all times while watching Season 4.

When you brought the octopus into things, did you know how long you’d be keeping the octopus around and that you’d be developing this actual relationship between The Deep and Ambrosius?

KRIPKE: Yeah. The plan for the season with The Deep was, “Let’s give him a complicated committed relationship and play it absolutely as straight as possible, about infidelity and betrayal and love.” We kept saying, “We wanna do a marriage story, but we wanna do it with The Deep and an octopus. The idea was to paly it as dramatic and straight as we possibly could, but obviously, the fact that it’s a mollusk is just so absurd.

How did you think of Tilda Swinton, and then how do you get Tilda Swinton to agree to doing that?

KRIPKE: We just thought it’d be funny if we had the classiest, biggest Oscar winningest British actress we could possibly find, and that’s a pretty short list. We went out to Tilda, and we didn’t actually know her. A lot of our cameos are friends of friends, or something, and we just cold called her agent. To her everlasting credit, she thought it was hilarious and signed up.

Who Had to Give 'The Boys' Permission to use 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' as a Bar Mitzvah Theme?

Image via Prime Video

How exactly did you get Amazon to agree to a Marvelous Mrs. Maisel bat mitzvah scene? What was that conversation like?

KRIPKE: Amazon thought it was really funny. They didn’t really have a question. What you need is the permission of the creators and EPs over there. They’re the ones who sign off, yes or no. They were so lovely, and they agreed and thought it was hilarious. There was never any pushback or reluctance. Everyone just thought it was really funny, Paul Grellong, one of our writers, pitched it. We were thinking, “What should this girl’s bat mitzvah theme be?” And out of nowhere, he went, “The Marvelous Miss Rachel.” It was just so funny.

When it came to the A-Train movie, whose idea was Will Ferrell? Was he a fan of the series? What was it like to have him around?

KRIPKE: He’s the nicest, sweetest guy. I was talking to him a little bit about me potentially writing a script, and it never really developed. We had a meeting and we texted a little bit, around when the part was available and we were looking for somebody. Jess Chou wrote in the script, “Massive A-list Star,” as the name of the character, so I just reached out and said, “Do you wanna do it?” And I’m thrilled that he said, “Yes.” It was a horrible, punishing shoot. It was freezing rain, blowing sideways all day, and I felt so bad because he was just out there, outside. But he could not have been kinder and more lovely throughout it all. It was a terrible, horrible day, and he had just such a great attitude through the whole thing.

There’s something interesting about a character like Zoe being a supe and killing people or Ryan accidentally killing a guy. When it comes to how much you show or don’t show a kid killing people, do you take that into account? Does that affect things any differently, or do you treat it like everything else on the show?

KRIPKE: We talk a lot about who wins in the scene. We don’t really pull our punches on the gore, obviously, as you can tell from the first two episodes with kids enacting violence. But I don’t think we would ever do a scene where the kid loses. Zoe wins in her scenes. She’s not smashed or beaten up. Same with Ryan. I don’t wanna see that. I’m a father. I don’t wanna see kids get hurt. I think kids can hurt other people, but I don’t think we would ever do anything violent towards a child.

It’s so fascinating to watch Homelander having a meltdown over aging, as his son is starting to take a spotlight away. How will that affect him this season? How much of a problem is Homelander just not being able to get out of his own head and his own way?

KRIPKE: A big part of his problem is that he’s unable to get out of his own way. He’s aging. He’s facing mortality, which is the most human thing. And he is disgusted by all parts of him that are human, so it’s doubly bad for him. Plus, he has Ryan, who I think he genuinely loves in his own way, but Ryan is young and fresh and the future, and Homelander is starting to realize that he’s the past. Any remotely healthy person steps out of the way and lets their child thrive, but Homelander is just not that person. One of my favorite parts of the season is when he tries to be a dad to the kid, and he’s the worst, neediest, most jealous father. That’s a delight to watch. Him trying to be happy and searching for his legacy is a lot of what his goal is. The joke is exactly what Sage says, which is, “You know you’ll never be happy, right? Whatever you achieve, it won’t be enough because you’re a gaping black hole of insecurity and neediness.” And he’s like, “No, no, no, this next thing will make me happy.” And then, of course, it doesn’t because nothing will make him happy.

Family Connection is a Theme that Continues to Run Deeply Through 'The Boys'

Close

Did you intentionally want to explore more of those family connections this season, between him and Ryan, and Butcher and Ryan, and Hughie and his family, and Victoria and her daughter? There’s so much of that present this season.

KRIPKE: Yeah, absolutely. It’s always been a part of the show. Last year, we had Soldier Boy ultimately being Homelander’s father, and Annie and her mother. A lot of the show is these familial relationships, these parental relationships, and how they affect the kids, for better or worse. So, it’s always been a part of it. Butcher is scared of being a monster and scared of being a father, and Homelander is scared of being a human and desperately wants to be a father. Finding those different lineups of how they feel about their children makes them more relatable to me. It helps me understand them a little more because that’s something that a lot of people can relate to. Everybody’s got a parent.

The Boys is available to stream on Prime Video. Check out the Season 4 trailer:

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Watch on Prime Video