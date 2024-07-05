The Big Picture Erin Moriarty shares behind-the-scenes photos and videos from Season 4 of The Boys on Instagram.

The sixth episode features Hughie undercover in a sex dungeon and high-stakes political meeting infiltration.

Moriarty highlights her character's journey and the show's commentary on misogyny and online hate.

If you were hoping for some more behind-the-scenes content for Season 4 of The Boys, fear not as Erin Moriarty has her followers covered. The actress, who portrays Annie January aka Starlight on the Prime Video series, took to her Instagram account to share some images and videos from the team’s time working on the sixth episode of Season 4. The installment, which dropped on Thursday, sees Jack Quaid’s Hughie Campbell going undercover as the Supe known as Webweaver and earning himself a place in Tek Knight’s (Derek Wilson) sex dungeon. The stakes have never been higher for Hughie as his attempt to break into the inner sanctum of a political meeting between members of Vought and the country’s top leaders ends with him in a secret basement dungeon used for the hole-obsessed Supe’s personal pleasure.

Showcasing that particular day of filming, Moriarty’s Instagram post features her and her co-star Karen Fukuhara, who plays Kimiko, strolling around the dungeon and snapping shots of the toys and costumes lining the set. Sure, the pair posing with gimp masks and dildos is entertaining all on its own, but the final slide is a video that depicts Quaid in full Webweaver attire cracking jokes with his co-stars while the team prepares for the next shot. In the caption, Moriarty referenced a Season 3 episode, which she also gave fans a tour of, and urged audiences to tune in for the latest episode so they could get the full story, writing,

“Yeah no, this is not a herogasm throwback. Another mission finds Annie in a “specific” space, solving riddles like: “how do you torture information out of someone who literally gets off on torture?” Go watch episode 6 for the answers (you never thought you’d go looking for). Enjoy 🌈💫⭐️💫❤️🐸”

Erin Moriarty’s Journey In ‘The Boys’

Image via Prime Video

Moriarty has been a staple in the Eric Kripke-created series since its first season back in 2019 as a then-new-to-The Seven Supe named Starlight. After realizing that the Supes at the top were far more corrupt than she could have ever imagined, Annie eventually leaves The Seven, trashes the Starlight suit, and goes back to helping people and the eponymous gang of vigilantes under her birth name. And, just like her character was forced to deal with plenty of misogyny and trolls, the actress has found herself at the center of online hate, primarily from the show’s male “fandom,” an irony that certainly hasn’t been lost on Kripke, Moriarty, her co-stars, or any of the rest of us who actually understand what the series is about. Still, Moriarty continues to light up the room through her performance as Annie, and we’re so thrilled that she chose to share a little behind-the-scenes look at how the sausage gets made, which you can see above.

Season 4 of The Boys is now streaming on Prime Video.

Watch On Prime Video