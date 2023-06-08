Erin Moriarty was on high alert and keeping an eye out for the “Amazon snipers” during a recent interview with Collider’s own Christina Radish during which the actress cautiously opened up about the highly-anticipated fourth season of the streamer’s hit series, The Boys. While chatting with Radish about her movie Catching Dust, which is making its debut at the Tribeca Film Festival, Moriarty gave a few teasers of what’s to come next season while still keeping her cards close to her chest.

As its dedicated fan base (or really anyone who’s watched five minutes) will know, the Eric Kripke-created series has been pushing the boundaries on what audiences can expect from a superhero storyline. With foul-mouthed language, drug usage, and buckets upon buckets of blood and gore, The Boys has managed to one-up itself every season. Interested in how things will play out next, Radish asked Moriarty, who plays Annie January aka Starlight, what will “set this season apart.” While others have teased more viscera, Moriarty says that we’ll learn more about the backgrounds of characters who have yet to have their lives really dug into.

“Every season, we go a little bit deeper with each character,” Moriarty explains, adding that this gives audiences more of a nuanced viewing of the personalities whether it be a Supe or vigilante. Everyone has a background story as to why they’re the person that they’ve become, something that Moriarty teases will play out by commenting, “The characters… that you thought would be villains, you start to learn a little bit more about them that perhaps makes you feel, not that they’re good guys, but that there are always gonna be details that you can never anticipate, that prevent you from putting that character in a box.” This is an idea that we’ve already seen on display through the show’s big bad, Homelander (Antony Starr) who faced his own set of trauma during his early years.

Image via Prime Video

Are There Any Standout Episodes in Season 4?

Last time, the hype was all around the episode titled “Herogasm,” which is exactly what it sounds like—an annual debaucherous sex party thrown by the Supes. While Moriarty doesn’t point out one episode in particular for audiences to keep their eyes zeroed in on, she does tease that the end of the season will bring about the most twists, turns, and shock-filled moments. “It feels like the way it crescendos is so earned and satisfying,” the actress says, adding that audiences should be on the lookout because “anything can happen in that universe… and I would just say that anything and everything will.”

Although filming for Season 4 recently came to an end and post-production is underway, there’s still no sign of when we can expect The Boys to grace our screens once again.