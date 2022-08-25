It’s been a busy week for news surrounding Prime Video’s satirical and gore-filled superhero series, The Boys. With leading actors like Antony Starr teasing and then confirming that cameras were beginning to roll for Season 4, it’s been exciting to have almost daily updates as to who is landing in Toronto, Canada - where the series is shot. And, today in two separate Instagram posts, stars Erin Moriarty and Jack Quaid have revealed that they are in fact on set.

Quaid’s post features the actor throwing up the bird with a simple caption of “Back to work!” followed by a The Boys-themed hashtag to let audiences know exactly what project the incredibly busy actor is working on. Copying her co-star’s attitude, as well as alluding to it in her caption, Moriarty also chose to flip the camera off with a smile. The actress then posted a follow-up shot of her giving a thumbs up with a cheerful gleam along with a caption that not only references Quaid but also the series’ big bad — Vought International. Calling the show’s set her “2nd home,” the actress shared that she is “SO giddy” to once again be alongside her “work fam.”

Moriarty and Quaid’s posts come just hours after the big reveal that Jeffrey Dean Morgan will officially be joining the Eric Kripke-developed series. For many fans and followers, the news came as no surprise as Kripke has been fueling rumors surrounding The Walking Dead actor’s involvement in production. Morgan’s appearance will act as a reunion for the duo who previously worked alongside one another on Kripke’s other juggernaut of a series — the 15-season long-running Supernatural.

Fellow Supernatural star Jensen Ackles was featured on Season 3 of The Boys, leaving hope for us that Jared Padalecki will eventually make an appearance — we can dream, right? Morgan’s involvement was the latest casting announcement following that of Valorie Curry and Susan Heyward, news that broke earlier this month. The final episodes of The Boys Season 3 left several questions unanswered and put Ackles’ Soldier Boy back into a freeze, which tells us that he may be back sometime in the future — perhaps alongside his ex-Supernatural co-star? We hope so.

Meanwhile, there’s the nagging question of what will happen with Becca Butcher (Shantel VanSanten) and Homelander’s (Starr) superpowered son, Ryan (Cameron Crovetti). Although Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) was tasked with taking care of and watching over his late wife’s child, he did a poor job of it, leading the kiddo back into the arms of his psychopathic father. We know that Crovetti has been upped to a series regular this time around, so there’s bound to be a lot more storyline where that came from.

With cameras rolling, and the stars sharing plenty of updates, we can’t wait to see what The Boys-based news comes out next. Check out Moriarty and Quaid’s posts below.