We’ve barely recovered from Herogasm and Season 3 of The Boys still has two more episodes to air, but star Karl Urban has already revealed that The Boys Season 4 is set to start shooting soon. In an exclusive interview with Collider’s Steven Weintraub for Netflix’s animated film The Sea Beast, Urban shared when The Boys will be getting back together:

“Yeah, we're starting I think August the 22nd, we're going to be starting season four. So I'm getting back, getting my Butcher back on, and I can't wait. It's a fun gang to play with, we work hard and play hard, and I can't wait to see where they take the characters from where we leave them at the end of this season.”

During the first two seasons of The Boys, we’ve followed Urban’s Billy Butcher as he formed a team to hunt down Homelander, the most powerful superhero on Earth. The team acts in the underground, trying to survive against unlikely odds and using only their wits to get the best of superpowered people with all sorts of special abilities. In Season 3, however, The Boys went official and became a government unit responsible for keeping superheroes on their toes. The change of status quo has led to a thrilling season so far, with many surprises in store for fans, including The Boys getting their own superpowers. Oh, and we also had a huge superhero orgy known as Herogasm.

Image via Prime Video

Of course, we are all excited to learn what comes next for the team, however, Urban still hasn’t even touched the scripts for The Boys Season 4. As he explains:

We're about two months away from filming, and I have no idea. So that'll tell you something, but yeah, not too far away. I mean, I expect that we'll... I'm actually going to be seeing Kripke next week and I expect conversations will start to happen about what he's got in store. I like to give them the respect of being able to do their writing process and not be harassed by actors going, "What are we doing?" But I can't wait. They always come up with insane stuff, so yeah, it's going to be fun.

It’s too bad we won’t know what happens in Season 4 for a while, but with production starting so soon, I think it's a safe bet that we can expect The Boys Season 4 to be streaming on Prime Video next year. For now, we still get to know how Season 3 ends. So far, the balance between The Boys and the Seven is hanging by a thread, as Homelander becomes ever more erratic and Butcher does everything in his power to get his revenge on the superhero while still working inside the boundaries of the Law.

Besides Urban, Season 3 of The Boys also sees the return of Jack Quaid, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Antony Starr, Dominique McElligott, Jessie Usher, Chace Crawford, Nathan Mitchell, Aya Cash, Erin Moriarty, and Laz Alonso. The new season also introduced a bunch of new characters, including Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), Crimson Countess (Laurie Holden, Supersonic (Miles Gaston Villanueva), Blue Hawk (Nick Weschler), and Gunpowder (Sean Patrick Flannery).

The first six episodes of Season 3 of The Boys are available right now at Amazon’s Prime Video. New episodes get released every Friday. In the meantime, check out the trailer for The Boys Season 3: