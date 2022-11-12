The Amazon Prime hit The Boys answered many fan questions in its Season 3 finale, including Soldier Boy's shady past and a glimpse into the powers held by Homelander's son Ryan Butcher. The Boys is an expertly crafted satirization of both the dominant superhero culture and their real-world connections to the American military-industrial complex. Season 3 followed past seasons' shocking and unforgettable openings, with the first episode alluding to the NSFW Ant-Man and Thanos meme that dominated the internet leading up to Avengers: Endgame. Changes to the source material have allowed The Boys to keep its commentary relevant but can make looking to the comics for answers a futile endeavor. What can audiences look forward to in the upcoming season?

When is The Boys Season 4 Set to Premiere?

Season 3 of the Amazon Prime Original The Boys finished airing this past summer 2022 and was renewed for Season 4 shortly after. Due to leaked on-set photos, the cast was confirmed to be shooting Season 4 in Toronto in August 2022. Filming of the highly anticipated season is rumored to wrap in March 2023. Based on current production schedules, The Boys is most likely to see a Fall 2023 return.

What New Characters Will Join The Boys in Season 4?

Two costumes for previously unseen supes have been revealed. Firecracker is a redhead with a red white and blue costume and a firearm holstered to her hip. Due to The Boys' previous representation of American nationalism, her colors may hint at questionable morals and a possible alliance with Homelander. Firecracker's powers are currently unknown, but her name alludes to pyrokinesis in the vein of The Fantastic Four's Human Torch, or even the use of flamethrowers such as DC's Firefly. Her red hair, skintight suit, and weapon also draw similarities to Scarlett Johansson's MCU Black Widow. Supes in The Boys have very rarely used weapons thus far, with the exception of Soldier Boy and Gunpowder, so the inclusion of her firearm in the promo photos raises many questions about Firecracker's role at Vought. Firecracker will be played by Valorie Curry. Curry previously appeared in The Twilight Saga as Charlotte, a nomadic vampire who was changed by the same vampire as Jasper Cullen, and in Amazon's live-action adaptation of The Tick as Dot Everest, the sister of The Tick's sidekick, Arthur.

The second costume revealed is another character unique to the series, Sister Sage. Sister Sage's stunningly ornate costume uses textured gold and brown fabrics, accentuated by her golden dreadlocks and sunglasses with brown lenses. Her fingers are anointed with rings, which may lend to the theory that she will be a magic user with powers similar to those shown in Shang Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings. Her name has drawn comparison to Marvel's Runaways character Nico Minoru, another magic user, who is sometimes referred to as Sister Grimm. Her textures and color palate evoke memories of the snake motif used in Marvel's Luke Cage, perhaps hinting towards super strength and a deeper commentary on the race relations lurking beneath the surface of The Boys. Despite Vought's historic ties to Nazism and growing nationalism brewing all around them, The Boys has shied away from making meaningful commentary on the subject. Susan Heyward has been cast as Sister Sage. Heyward may be recognizable to fans of Orange is The New Black, appearing as Tamika Ward in the later seasons of the Netflix Original.

The Walking Dead alum Jeffrey Dean Morgan will also be joining the cast of Season 4 in an undisclosed role.

What Characters Are Rumored to Die in Season 4 of The Boys?

Season 4 of The Boys left us with a terminally ill Butcher and looking to the comics may hint towards the eventual death of Homelander. Killing off two of the show's most beloved and infamous characters at the height of its popularity would be a huge risk, but maybe one with a high reward. In the comics, Butcher outlives Homelander and continues killing supes, even those he previously aligned himself with. After trying to take out the last member of his team, Hughie, he is left paralyzed and convinces Hughie to kill him out of mercy. However, the show version of Butcher has deviated so greatly that it is unlikely that his death will be the same. In the show, Butcher is given a terminal diagnosis after abusing Temp-V, which provided superpowers temporarily. Compound V works differently in the comics, with no inclusion of a temporary version. This difference in the rules of The Boys' universe points to another large deviation from the comics. Fans can only hope The Butcher sticks around for a few more seasons, and anyone who has seen Supernatural may find solace in the fact Eric Kripke has trouble letting his favorite characters go.

One of the major differences regarding Homelander between the show and the source material is the inclusion of Homelander's son, Ryan Butcher, who did not appear in the comics. The end of Season 3 left Ryan at a crossroads, where the young boy can be seen drunk on power and slowly slipping into violent radicalization at one of his father's rallies. The coming seasons will either follow Ryan's descent into his father's brand of dark depravity, or his journey into an equal match for Homelander, and possibly the only supe able to take him down once and for all. The other, most obvious option for Homelander's downfall would be his father, Soldier Boy. At the end of Season 4, Soldier Boy is beaten to a bloody pulp but can be seen later recovering in a tank. Though previously defeated, many fans have hypothesized about an alliance between Soldier Boy and Victoria Neuman. With Victoria stepping into the role of Vice President of the United States, there's no telling what kind of power and technology she will have access to. If the show decides to follow the comics, Homelander will be defeated by Black Noir. Though the show previously killed off Black Noir, on-set photos show the secretive supe alongside The Seven. In the comics, Black Noir is a clone of Homelander and his one true equal, who works to sully the public's perception of him before finally taking him out. Black Noir's suit makes it easy for any supe to step into the role. Could the Black Noir seen on set be another Homelander? Whoever takes him out, Homelander has nasty family drama awaiting him in Season 4 that rivals even the Greek gods.

More likely, The Boys will continue to kill off minor characters throughout the season. After rising tensions between Mother's Milk and his Homelander-fanatic ex-wife, fans have begun to worry about his fate moving forward. Mother's Milk also fronted an anti-Homelander cheer after the murder of a civilian. This public display of disobedience doesn't typically end well for the Homelander's critics. If Homelander realizes Mother's Milk's connection to The Butcher, his fate will be sealed. The death of such an integral figure would be a huge hit to The Boys. He will likely die a hero's death and be used as a martyr, pushing Hughie, The Butcher, and their allies to devote themselves even further to the cause.

What Has Showrunner Eric Kripke Confirmed for Season 4?

Showrunner Eric Kripke spoke to E! News shortly after the premiere of the Season 3 finale. He confirmed Season 4 will revolve around The Butcher and Homelander's fight over Ryan, comparing their situation to the 1980s sitcom My Two Dads. In the interview, he said he views The Butcher and Homelander as parallels, stating he views their relationship like Batman and The Joker or Holmes and Moriarty. Aside from a deep, personal hatred, there lies an intimate understanding of one another. With the stakes rising as Ryan grows up, the two men have a lot more in common than they'd like to admit. Kripke stated the next season will also largely focus on the rise of Victoria Neuman. A morally gray supe in the White House that can kill anyone in an instant will likely be an issue for both Vought and The Boys.

Where Can I Get More Content From The Boys Universe?

The comic series The Boys, written by Garth Ennis, was originally published between 2007 and 2012. The series spans seventy-two issues and were collected into six volumes. There have been four spin-off miniseries, of which the first three have been included in the "Definitive Edition". The most recent series, "Dear Becky" was written in 2021 and follows Hughie and Annie's relationship twelve years after the events of The Boys.

The Boys Presents: Diabolical is an animated spin-off series on Amazon Prime. The show has an all-star writing team featuring Garth Ennis, Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Justin Roiland, Ilana Glazer, Awkwafina, and Andy Sandberg. Each episode is a standalone glance into The Boys universe, utilizing a different animation and writing style for each story. Another spin-off series, Gen V, is slated to premiere in 2023. The series will pit supes against one another in a Hunger Games-style battle.

Free, online content for The Boys has also been produced for both Twitter and YouTube. On Twitter, two short films starring the Butcher were published in September 2020 and 2022. The films are set between major events in the show and provide more context to what The Butcher does in the aftermath of these battles. During shooting delays due to COVID-19, The Boys released Seven on 7. The web series is an in-universe news show owned by Vought International, hosted by a parody of both real-world commentator Tucker Carlson and the Marvel Comics character J. Jonah Jameson, and teased events in Season 3. Another piece of in-universe media, Deeper and Deeper, is an Audible podcast that stars The Deep and his wife Cassandra as they are interviewed about their personal lives and events involving The Seven.