It’s officially official - things are getting diabolical in Toronto. Today, The Boys’ Antony Starr took to his Twitter to spread the word that filming for Season 4 of the Prime Video satirical superhero series is underway. Throwing things back to earlier days, the actor who plays the sadistic and maniacal Homelander shared a picture of The Seven from oh so many years ago to his Twitter account. Standing side by side in Vought Tower, we see Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell), Homelander (Starr), Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), A-Train (Jesse T. Usher), Starlight (Erin Moriarty), The Deep (Chace Crawford), and the long departed Translucent (Alex Hassell). Accompanying the photo, Starr shared a bit of nostalgia in his caption, reflecting on the years now in the past since the group first donned their costumes and lined up on set.

While little is known about what we can expect to see play out during the show’s fourth season, we knew (thanks to Karl Urban) that production was eyeing a start date at some point during the final days of August. Eagerly awaiting more news, the filming rumor mill really began churning when Starr and other big players in the series began sharing photos of themselves en route to Toronto, where the series typically films. Although no one was coming right out and saying it, those of us who were paying attention knew that cameras were about to begin rolling.

Season 3 left tons of material for the show’s writing team to work with as they move forward into the upcoming season. Family dynamics really took front and center during the final episodes of the season with Becca Butcher (Shantel VanSanten) and Homelander’s son, Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) running back into the arms of his psychopathic father after being discarded by Butcher (Urban). We know that Crovetti was upgraded to a regular character for Season 4, so there’s definitely going to be a lot more father-son dynamics where that came from. Meanwhile, Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy was put on ice during the season’s final moments, alluding to the possibility that we’ll be seeing much more of him down the road.

And then of course there are our favorite Supes and Boys, many of whom we can expect to see clash again in the now filming season. Along with several members of The Seven, Season 4 will feature the likes of Colby Minifie’s Ashley Barrett, Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell, Laz Alonso as Mother’s Milk, Tomer Capone as Frenchie, and Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko.

As of right now, no premiere date or plot details have been announced for The Boys Season 4, but as always, stay tuned to Collider for more information. You can check out Starr’s tweet below.