While he may play the biggest supervillain known to man in Prime Video’s The Boys, Antony Starr is nothing but a hero to us after sharing that his time working on the show’s fourth season has come to an end. Hard at work since late August, the team behind the hit show’s upcoming season has graced us with a few updates including Simon Pegg revealing when his time in front of the camera came to an end and a chilly look at Jessie T. Usher’s A-Train. Now, it’s the leader of The Seven’s turn as Starr took to Instagram to share his good news.

Clearly, in need of some rest and relaxation, a sleepy Starr shared two photos on his social media page. The first one captures the New Zealand actor taking a much-needed breather with his glasses on, earbuds in, and head relaxed in his seat aboard a plane, while the second puts the focus on his dog, who stood by his side for the entire length of filming. Giving a shout-out to the rest of the team who are still burning the midnight oil, Starr revealed that the actors were beginning to call it a wrap “one by one.” Cheering on his off-screen pal and on-screen nemesis, Jack Quaid left a congratulatory message for Starr in the comments.

Sure to be burnt out, Starr has had a busy year with two feature-length projects soon set to come out alongside the yet-to-be-announced arrival of the fourth season of The Boys. Up next, audiences will see him in Guy Ritchie’s war-survival flick, The Covenant, where he’ll appear opposite Jake Gyllenhaal and Dar Salim. This summer will also bring the arrival of Samuel Bodin’s horror film, Cobweb, in which Starr joins a cast that also includes Lizzy Caplan and Woody Norman.

Image via Prime Video

RELATED: 'The Boys' Celebrates International Women's Day & the Ladies of Vought International

What Will Season 4 of The Boys Be About?

Unfortunately for us, not much is known about what we can expect from the next installment of the battle between the titular group of misfits and the villainous Supes at Vought International. What we do know is that we’ll meet at least two new Supes, Firecracker (Valorie Curry) and Sister Sage (Susan Heyward), as well as Pegg returning as Hugh Campbell Sr. and Rosemarie Dewitt debuting as Hughie’s (Quaid) mom with Supernatural and The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan also joining the cast.

With the recent confirmation that Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy will be making a cameo appearance in the spin-off series Gen V, who knows what other familiar faces may pop up in the upcoming season? As of right now, no release date for The Boys Season 4 has been set, but with each actor’s departure, we get one step closer to the big reveal. Check out Starr’s Instagram post below.