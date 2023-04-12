The team is packing up and finally returning home from Canada as series creator Eric Kripke announced that filming has officially wrapped on Season 4 of The Boys. Happily standing with series stars Jack Quaid and Karen Fukuhara, who are both unsurprisingly covered in blood, Kripke shared the wonderful news on his Twitter account. Thanking the team for all their blood, sweat, and tears (literally), his caption revealed that the final day of production was a long one with filming finally wrapping around 2 a.m. “Bloody. But triumphant,” the Supernatural creator and the rest of the team were happy to call it quits for the year.

Beginning back in August, the beautiful minds and faces behind Prime Video’s hit series have been hard at work, chugging along on production for the highly anticipated fourth season. As they’re known to do, the show’s genius marketing team has kept audiences engaged with what’s to come from the series through behind-the-scenes shots and promotional updates. Returning star Simon Pegg, who will be reprising his role as Hughie’s (Quaid) father, shared the news of his filming wrap back in January with Homelander himself, Antony Starr, jumping on the gratitude train – or rather airplane – in a wrap post just last week.

While not much is known surrounding what we can expect from Season 4 of The Boys, the end of the third season gave us a taste of what’s to come. The daddy issues will continue to play out as Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) has moved to the dark side to stand with his biological father and homicidal maniac, Homelander. Politics will again be a main focus of the upcoming installment as the final moments of Season 3 saw the leader of the Seven making moves to further his political career. With Starlight (Erin Moriarty) now on their side, the titular group of Supe-fighting misfits will be stronger than ever but with Butcher's (Karl Urban) recent cancer diagnosis, they may find themselves crumbling sooner than expected.

Image via Prime Video

RELATED: Jensen Ackles Teases Another Cameo in ‘The Boys’ Universe

Who Will Be in Season 4 of The Boys?

We can expect the familiar faces of the gang to return with Moriarty, Urban, Quaid, Fukuhara, Laz Alonso, and Tomer Capone back in the fight. With Starlight and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell) now gone from the Seven, that only leaves Homelander, The Deep (Chace Crawford), and A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), so the chance that some new Supes will be rising through the ranks is high. We know that there will be at least two new Supes debuting their powers in the upcoming season with Susan Heyward as Sister Sage and Valorie Curry as Firecracker. There’s also the addition of Supernatural and The Walking Dead alum Jeffrey Dean Morgan in an undisclosed role.

As of right now, no release window for Season 4 of The Boys has been announced but stay tuned to Collider for updates. You can check out Kripke’s Twitter post below.