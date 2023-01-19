That’s a wrap for Simon Pegg on his fourth-season return to Prime Video’s The Boys. The Shaun of the Dead star shared the news via Instagram, accompanied by a shot of a trailer with the Vought Studios logo painted on its side. While cameras will continue to roll in Toronto for many other members of the satirical superhero series, Pegg wrote in his caption that it was “a wrap” on his scenes, adding that his time on the set was “more fun than a Compound V enema.” Teasing what fans can expect from the show’s return, the Mission: Impossible - Fallout actor wrote that “Season 4 is going to be INSANE!!!”

It’s been a while since we saw Pegg’s Hugh Campbell, the father of Jack Quaid’s Hughie. While he held a recurring role in the show’s breakout season, he was absent in the sophomore season and only appeared via a Facetime call with his son in the premiere episode of the third season. Plot details for the show’s fourth season are being kept tightly under wraps, but we know that Hughie’s mom and Hugh Sr.’s wife will be making an appearance and will be portrayed by Rosemarie Dewitt. From what we’ve gathered from the road so far, the reunion will certainly be an awkward one as Mrs. Campbell left the family when Hughie was only six years old. There’s also a chance that the character will be featured in a flashback capacity, shining a light on Hughie’s upbringing.

Season 4 of The Boys began filming back in August with its main cast preparing to bring audiences even more shock and gore-filled moments than ever before. We can expect our favorite members of The Seven (or at least what’s left of them) to be back along with the titular Supe-fighting team. Included in the returning cast will be Tomer Capone, Laz Alonso, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Karen Fukuhara, Chace Crawford, Karl Urban, Jesse T. Usher, and Colby Minifie.

Image via Prime Video

RELATED: 'The Boys' For Your Consideration Spoof Covers Los Angeles

Along with Dewitt, newcomers to the series will include Supernatural alums Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Rob Benedict in undisclosed roles as well as Elliot Knight. We’ll also meet two new Supes in Susan Heyward’s Sister Sage and Valorie Curry’s Firecracker, both of whom could be up for positions in the Seven as several spots have been left vacant following the end of Season 3.

For fans who just can’t seem to get enough of the depravity on both The Boys and its animated spinoff series, The Boys Presents: Diabolical, a new and younger series, Gen V is on the way. The latest project from The Boys universe will center on youth attending the Godolkin University of Crime Fighting as they hone in on their superpowers. The series takes place during The Boys’ third season and boasts a lineup including Jax Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, London Thor, Maddie Phillips, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Shelley Conn, Sean Patrick Thomas, Marco Pigossi, Alexander Calvert, Clancy Brown, and Jason Ritter.

You can check out Pegg’s wrap announcement below and keep scrolling to see a trailer for Gen V which will land at some point in 2023.