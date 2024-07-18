[Editor's note: The following contains major spoilers for Season 4 of The Boys.]

There’s no question that the Prime Video series The Boys is an ensemble series, and by Season 4, the character dynamics and relationships are lived in, in a way that makes the fact that Season 5 will be the last feel bittersweet. Whether considered a hero or a villain, the morality of all the characters has been tested, the betrayals have been numerous, and the daddy issues have been aplenty. And the daddy issues for Homelander (Antony Starr) have been taken to an all-new level, as he’s dealing with his own past in true blood-soaked fashion while also trying to figure out his future alongside his son, Ryan (Cameron Crovetti).

In the Season 4 finale, Homelander was focused on assassinating the president to pave the way for Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) to step up from her VP position while The Boys were trying to keep that from happening. And while Neuman tried to get out with the help of Hughie (Jack Quaid), nothing turned out the way any of them expected or imagined it would.

During this one-on-one interview with Collider, Starr, whose performance as Homelander has been top-notch from day one but was truly remarkable this season, talked about how showrunner Eric Kripke had told the cast that he’d planned for five seasons from the beginning, how proud he is of the character, whether Homelander really loves Ryan, that gnarly Webweaver moment, and what he hopes that last scene and that last reveal will mean for Season 5.

While Antony Starr Has Loved His Time on 'The Boys,' He Believes It's Best To Go Out on a High Note

Collider: We now know that the series is ending with Season 5. How long have you known when the end would be? Are you aware of the plan for the end yet?

ANTONY STARR: From day one, (showrunner) Eric [Kripke] said that’s what he anticipated, but I’ve heard that from people before. You never know what’s gonna happen on a show. You never know what the chemistry set is gonna deliver. In this case, it was such a big cast and crew. It’s a big show. The production is a beast. You never know where that’s gonna lead. You don’t know if the show is gonna be successful, or if it’s not. We could have gone three seasons. As far as I’m concerned, it was always a roll of the dice, as it always is when you start a show. You sign on for six years or five years, or whatever, but it’s a lottery. It’s a crapshoot, whether it’s actually gonna get any purchase in pop culture or what people are into at any given moment.

Yes, he said that from the word go. I didn’t read into it too much. Now, it feels more real. Having experienced this in the past, that old stage quote, “You always want to leave them wanting more,” you wanna go out on a high note. You don’t wanna have a bad or poor finish, and then go out with your tail between your legs. I feel good about where the show is at, I feel good about where it’s been, and I’m excited about where it’s going. That said, I don’t know where it’s going. That’s in the mind of the evil genius, crazy genius boss. I’m not even gonna try to anticipate that because every time I do, I’m wrong.

Do you think Homelander is a character that you’ll miss, or do you think you’ll miss the experience and the people more?

STARR: The surface value of the character is one thing. It’s a fun bad guy to play. It’s very obviously fun and wild and wacky and psychotic, and all that. One of the great things that I’ve loved, and I do love about this show, and I will continue to love as we keep going, is the layers that we’ve been able to put in with this character. We’ve always been conscious of making him three-dimensional, and not making him mustache-twirling. I know Eric refers to a certain political figure of our time as a base note for the character, and I think that’s right, but ironically, I think we’ve got more dimension in this character than that human. I’ve always looked at that as there are elements of many different people in there and we’ve been able to really dig in. This season we got to go really deep. We had some really deep, dark Homelander storylines, and I was excited for people to see that. I’m proud of what we did, and I’m proud of the character, as well.

Homelander Loves and Wants What's Best for His Son

Image via Prime Video

This season, there was some distinction between what makes someone a motherfucker and what makes someone a monster? Even though Homelander’s best chance of being human would have come with being a father, he’s also having a meltdown over aging because of that. How different is the reality of parenthood for him compared to what he thought it would be or what he wanted it to be? Does he really love Ryan, or did he just love the idea of Ryan until he’s faced with the reality of what that means?

STARR: It’s interesting because I think it shifts gears this season. Yes, I think there is a love for the boy, for his son. Rather than answer this, I like to ask the question, “Okay, where is the line between his genetic ego and wanting this kid to fulfill his dreams?,” as many parents do, particularly on the side of sports fields. On sports fields, there’s chronic over coaching from parents. There’s that dad is a coach idea, which is all driven by his ego mixed with a genuine affection for the kid. In ways, he’s really wanting to do right by his son because there is an understanding of his own loneliness and his own weakness, which drives a lot of his horrible behavior and self-loathing. Maybe Ryan’s an antidote to that again. Again, where’s the line between himself and the kid? But I think there are moments. In Season 2, there was one where Ryan was upset and he ran into the cabin, and then Homelander comes in and there’s a real genuine affection.

But that all shifts gears at the end of Season 3 when Homelander is faced with this mortal threat that comes up as his existential mind starts ticking. It poses the question, what is his legacy? What is his life about? Where is he at? Where has he been? Where is he going? What’s the future? And the future is Ryan. His future is gonna be played out through Ryan. That’s really what Season 4 becomes about for him, is really the balancing act between trying to do the right thing by the kid and managing his legacy and his ego. It’s a continuation of the same thing, but it shifts slightly into almost a more selfish lane where really the idea of himself, his mortality, and his aging, is a midlife crisis spiral. There’s a great expression, “Never waste a good crisis,” and I think this is a case of that, where we really dig into that in Season 4. I don’t wanna call it crisis. Let’s say midlife reflective space or phase. It’s a really interesting season digging around in that world. Yeah, he loves the kid. It’s always a balancing act, and it’s never even. It’s like a seesaw that comes in and out, with his genuine affection for the kid and his own damage.

The moment that Homelander has with Webweaver, tearing him apart, is a pretty good example of letting his anger and rage get the better of him. What was it like to shoot that? How was that done? Was any of that practical? Was it a combination of things to pull that off? That was pretty gnarly.

STARR: Yeah, it was. That was really interesting because we’re always pressed for time on this shoot. This show is a beast and we move pretty quickly. I think we were doing that sometime around midnight or 1am, from memory, on a Friday or Thursday. I know we were pretty pressed. First of all, what a hilarious character Webweaver is. He was fantastic. So, on the day, it was a mix of practical and visual effects and we had to get the practical right. It took a few times to get that. There were magnets involved and resetting and practical blood explosions. And then, Stephan Fleet comes in afterwards with the VFX crew, and they stitch it all together and make sense of it. The end result is fantastic, but often, it’s quite painful to shoot because it’s so technical. Every detail has to be just right. Stephan or one of his team is there making sure, with their eagle eyes, that we can marry it with the vis effects, or that we can’t. I don’t wanna say it’s laborious, but it’s slow going, painstaking work. It’s a little nerve-wracking because you’ve gotta get that exactly right. You so desperately want to get it right and you know you’ve got three shots because of time and resets and all that. I’m always nervous about those things because I wanna do my part right. I know if I screw it up, no one’s gonna say anything, but everyone’s gonna quietly [talk to each other]. I love seeing what we do on the day, and then seeing the end result.

That was pretty gruesome, but there’s something perversely entertaining about the gore in this show. It’s disgusting and horrible and all things wrong, but somehow, it’s a little satisfying. There’s intentionally a lot of humor through the more depraved elements of the show, and I think that makes it more accessible. Even with the yuck factor and the shock value that these moments have, I think the element of humor does make it a little more palatable and a little bit more accessible. For me, I can’t speak for the rest of the cast, but if I had to guess, I would say we’re all in the same boat, to a certain extent. When you see how the sausage is made, it takes a different form. We’re talking about the end result but seeing that scene and looking at the technicality of it, I was admiring what Stephan Fleet and the gang did and how that married with the practical on the day. It’s impossible for me to watch this show as a punter. I’m always gonna be on the inside track behind the curtain, and that’s fine. I actually far prefer not to watch myself, so I’m fine with that. It’s way better for me not to see myself and judge me harshly. I’ve never actually asked the rest of the cast about what they think about that, but my guess is, like with most things I’ve done, it’s a very different experience watching it from our perspective.

Antony Starr Would Like To See More of Soldier Boy in Season 5 of 'The Boys'

Image via Prime Video

I love how this season really just keeps delivering those moments, up until the very last scene. We think the season is done, and then we get that last moment with you discovering Soldier Boy is still around. What do you hope that means for next season?

STARR: First of all, on a very personal and selfish note, I’m hoping and praying that I get more scenes with Jensen [Ackles] because we didn’t really. I feel like there’s more ground to cover there. And selfishly, I just really like Jensen. He fit in like peas and carrots, and Forrest and Jenny, when he came on board. He’s a great guy to work with. We had a lot of fun. And I think that relationship, in terms of how at the core of the character is loneliness and wanting connection, having a real daddy, a real father, we haven’t explored that. There’s more gold in that seam for us to mine, so I’m excited about that. I don’t wanna get my hopes up too much because I never know. I have no idea what Eric’s gonna do, and every time, I’m wrong. I’m just gonna put those hopes out there, and maybe he’ll see this and grant me my wish.

