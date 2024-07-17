It all comes down to this. The season finale of The Boys Season 4 is just right under our noses, and fans are practically jumping out of their seats in anticipation. Based on the gritty comic books by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, Homelander (Antony Starr) is on the cusp of seizing control of the entire country - he just needs to eliminate one pesky obstacle. Meanwhile, Butcher’s (Karl Urban) situation looks dire. His health is plummeting, and it’s only a matter of time before death comes knocking.

With both our leading men on the verge of total breakdowns, a showdown between Homelander and Butcher is not just likely - it’s inevitable and promises to be nothing short of explosive. And since Season 5 is already confirmed, the madness is far from over. As fans brace themselves for a riot that’s about to come, here are six things you need to know before watching The Boys Season 4, Episode 8.

When Is 'The Boys' Season 4, Episode 8 on Streaming?

Episode 8 of The Boys Season 4 will stream exclusively on Prime Video on Thursday, July 18, 2024, at 12:00 a.m. PT. For those not already on Prime Video, audiences can join the bloodbath for $8.99 a month, or go all-in with the full Amazon Prime package at $14.99 a month or $139 annually.

What Happened in Last Week's Episode of 'The Boys'?

Last week on The Boys, the drama hits new highs as secrets explode and relationships crumble. During the live broadcast of the Avenue V Christmas Special, Ryan throws a figurative grenade into Vought’s PR machine by calling out the company and dropping a bombshell revelation about his mom’s true husband: Butcher, not Homelander. Butcher, beaming with pride in a bar, doesn’t get to savor the moment as he collapses to the floor.

Over in another corner, The Deep (Chace Crawford) has a tender moment with his octopus lover, Ambrosius (Tilda Swinton). The mood shifts dramatically when Ambrosius confronts The Deep about his affair with Sister Sage. Things get ugly fast, and in a fit of rage, The Deep breaks her tank and locks her in a closet. Her desperate cries fill the room until she suffocates to death.

Meanwhile, Homelander is reeling from the revelation that A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) was the leak. Firecracker (Valorie Curry) tries to soothe his bruised ego, but Sister Sage drops by to reveal she orchestrated the whole leak. Homelander, not one to take betrayal lightly, boots Sage from The Seven.

The episode ends with a jaw-dropping twist. Annie (Erin Moriarty) surprises Hughie (Jack Quaid) by donning her Starlight costume, and they share a passionate moment. But as Hughie drifts off to sleep, the real shocker hits: “Annie” is actually the Shape Shifter from earlier. Meanwhile, the real Annie is chained up in a mysterious location, unbeknownst to Hughie.

Fan Reactions Ahead of 'The Boys' Season 4, Episode 8

In case you missed it, Black Noir’s (Nathan Mitchell) narcolepsy is actually based on the actor’s real-life chronic sleep disorder. Some of the cast members from The Boys decide to have a little bit of fun with it on set.

On a more somber note, fans are not ready to see Butcher looking like he’s on the verge of death.

Folks are well aware that Neuman has finally had enough of Homelander’s conniving antics.

Watch the 'The Boys' Season 4, Episode 8 Preview

In the trailer for Season 4, Episode 8 of The Boys, fans find Butcher looking like he’s at death’s door, lying lifeless in a hospital bed, unlike his usual gruff self. In a heart-wrenching phone call to Hughie, who’s clueless about Butcher’s whereabouts, Butcher tearfully asks him to do one thing: tell “the boys I’m sorry.” Butcher’s deteriorating health has been a major storyline this season, with earlier episodes revealing his grim prognosis and limited time left.

Meanwhile, outside the hospital, Homelander is gearing up for Neuman’s grand swearing-in, which can only spell one thing: absolute mayhem. With chaos looming, Homelander coyly teases that “someone will have to swoop in and restore order.” His words suggest that he might be planning an uprising against Neuman, all part of his grand scheme to seize political control of the country.

Even though this is the season finale, with Season 5 already greenlit, fans are optimistic that Butcher and Homelander will somehow wriggle their way out of whatever mess that’s about to happen in Episode 8. It’s never truly over until one of them says it is.

What's the 'The Boys' Episode Schedule?

Check out below for the complete The Boys Season 4 schedule.

Episode Title Release Date 1 "Department of Dirty Tricks" June 13, 2024 2 "Life Among the Septics" June 13, 2024 3 "We'll Keep the Red Flag Flying" June 13, 2024 4 "Wisdom of the Ages" June 20, 2024 5 "Beware of the Jabberwock, My Son" June 27, 2024 6 "Dirty Business" July 4, 2024 7 "The Insider" July 11, 2024 8 "Assassination Run" July 18, 2024

