The final episode of Season 4 of Prime Video’s diabolically successful series, The Boys, left audiences on perhaps the biggest cliffhanger yet. With Homelander (Antony Starr) essentially in full control of the government, the hunt is on for the titular group of vigilantes. Breaking off to scatter themselves around the globe, the team splits up with Karen Fukuhara’s Kimiko and Tomer Capone’s Frenchie traveling the path to safety together. Just as the besties-turned-romantic-partners are waiting for their ship to come in, they’re bamboozled by Gen V’s Cate (Maddie Phillips) and Sam (Asa Germann). In one of the most heartbreaking moments we’ve seen from a series known for pulling out all the stops, Cate, who can control the minds of others after making physical contact, puts her hands on Frenchie, whispers, and effectively separates our favorite duo.

As the lovable and charming chemist walks off into the unknown, something we never saw coming happens. Throughout her time in the series, Fukuhara’s Kimiko has remained completely silent (save for the semi-musical episode), only using her own version of sign language to communicate. But at this moment, when the pain is cutting deep as she watches the person she loves the most in the world walk off without knowing where he’s going, she finds her voice and shouts, “No!” After having lost her entire family, Kimiko’s bond with Frenchie goes so far beyond a romantic connection, making the “no” resonate deeply with viewers.

During an interview with Perri Nemiroff for a recent installment of Collider Ladies Night, Fukuhara was thrilled when Nemiroff asked her a question about how she was able to find her character’s voice in Kimiko’s darkest moment. Fukuhara said:

“I'm so happy you asked this question. I had such a difficult time trying to find that. I know that, as an audience member, it’s just sort of like screaming, but I knew that moment was coming a few weeks before when we got the script, and I spiraled into research. I was like, ‘Okay, well, if she hasn't spoken for this amount of time, what is it going to sound like?’ I spoke to a speech therapist, and I did meetings and meetings about what would feel right, and what is true to someone with that experience. I didn't want it to feel like I just winged it.”

In the process of getting to that big moment, Fukuhara knew that she’d need to start small. As can be seen during the scene in question, Kimiko doesn’t just let out one expressive “no” but rather starts softly until she gets to a full scream. When talking about filming the scene, she said:

“I had brought in these soft, just guttural small sounds, basically. It was more breath than anything because I learned that I shouldn't have shouted something as the first word — it's been a while. But on the day, Eric [Kripke] said, ‘No, it shouldn't be that way. It needs to be the way it is in the show.’ And I'm so glad he said something because it's so right for that moment. What I had brought in was a little too soft, and nobody would have heard it. But I spiraled into, ‘In reality, what would happen?’”

You can hear Fukuhara’s hard work pay off in the scream heard ‘round the world in The Boys’ Season 4 finale now streaming on Prime Video. Check out the full episode of Collider Ladies Night below.

