The Big Picture In The Boys Season 4 finale, Butcher surprises everyone with the quick and unexpected demise of Victoria Neuman.

Butcher effectively neutralizes Neuman's powers by targeting her eyes first.

Moreover, Neuman's head-popping powers may not have worked anyway against more durable Supes like Butcher.

The biggest moment of The Boys Season 4 finale has to be Victoria Neuman’s (Claudia Doumit) gory death at the hands of Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) after Butcher decides it’s time to get rid of every Supe while he still can. Neuman’s death also serves as the opportunity for the show to reveal Butcher’s true Supe powers in their full glory. Just as Neuman finalizes a deal with The Boys in return for her support in bringing down Homelander (Antony Starr), Butcher makes a surprising yet threatening entry. Quickly grabbing hold of Neuman through tentacles emerging from his chest, Butcher raises Neuman in the air, and in the blink of an eye, rips her in half.

While the death of Neuman itself is surprising given how important a role that character could have played in future course of events, the nature of Neuman’s death may also raise doubts about a potential plothole considering how easily Neuman could have popped Butcher’s head upon being attacked. Much to the disappointment of the show's critics it is safe to say that the show finds a foolproof way of ensuring Neuman couldn’t use her powers against the leader of The Boys, who has now gone rogue.

Victoria Neuman Has One of the Deadliest Powers in 'The Boys'

In the final moments of The Boys Season 2 finale, Neuman is at the center of a big reveal. It’s established that Neuman was the one responsible for popping the heads of dozens of people at the press conference held for retired Vought scientist Jonah Vogalbaum (John Doman) with the expectation that he would expose Vought’s activities at the Sage Grove Center. Although Neuman sets up the entire incident to make herself look like a potential victim who managed to escape, her true identity is exposed when she kills the chairman of the Church of the Collective, Alastair Adana (Goran Visnjic), at the tail end of Season 2.

Not only do Neuman’s actions establish her as a strong antagonist initially, but the badass nature of her superpower even raises questions regarding her ability to kill Homelander, if the need arises. Recent events in The Boys have cemented the fact that Neuman does not hold any power over Homelander (who seems invincible at this point, except for the Supe-killing virus in Butcher’s possession), but it’s fair to wonder why she couldn't kill Butcher as easily as she has killed many others before. Unfortunately for Neuman, Butcher comes prepared and delivers punishment swiftly, leaving no opportunity for a fightback.

Butcher Has a Trick Up His Sleeve in 'The Boys' Season 4 Finale

Unfortunately, Neuman’s otherwise-threatening Supe power is limited by her ability to see her victim. Until her death, all her victims were always directly in her sight, making it easier for her to pop the heads of her targets. Noticeably, Neuman’s eyes turn white when she uses her blood manipulation powers to pop her opponent’s head. Butcher makes good use of this limitation of Neuman’s — a reason why Neuman’s death seems quick, shocking, and rather uneventful when it happens. Butcher couldn't have afforded to give Neuman a chance.

Naturally, Butcher targets Neuman’s eyes first and wraps his tentacles around them, blocking her visibility and rendering her powers useless. Without her target visible, Neuman couldn't have done much to save her life. Butcher also doesn’t waste time fooling around and effectively executes his mission, quickly ripping apart the next President of the United States into two pieces, with blood and guts spilling across the room. Butcher had to kill Neuman as soon as he got his hands on her because any distraction could have led to Neuman slipping out of his grasp and popping his head into a million tiny pieces. Much to Neuman’s credit, she had been known for having exceptional survival instincts up until that point.

Did Neuman Stand Any Chance Against Butcher?

It is also important to consider that Neuman may not necessarily have been able to harm Butcher, even if Butcher hadn't blocked her vision. Neuman’s head-popping powers don't work against durable Supes. Her powers have no impact on Homelander — a specific reason why she ended up where she did in the season finale. It was Homelander’s threat that forced Neuman to seek Hughie’s (Jack Quaid) help, landing her right in the palms of Butcher. So far, the real extent of Butcher’s powers is unknown, but super durability could very easily be one of the tricks in Butcher’s arsenal. To Neuman’s bad luck, Butcher just didn't wait around to see if Neuman could pop his stubborn head, gifting Neuman “a great death” in Doumit’s own words (via Variety). After all, if there's anybody who knows best how to kill a Supe (and maybe, all Supes), it's Butcher.

