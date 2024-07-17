The Big Picture Brace yourself for blood and guts in The Boys season 4 finale as Butcher faces off with Homelander.

Season 5 will be the final season of the series, promising a diabolical end with a strong note.

Casting news hints at exciting additions like Paul Reiser and possibly Jared Padalecki in the last season.

It’s the beginning of the end for The Boys, the fourth season of Eric Kripke’s fan-favorite series will air its finale soon, and now we know just what to expect. With the announcement of the upcoming fifth season to be the final one, fans are savoring every moment of the show and are expecting nothing short of good old blood and guts.

A new teaser for the season 4 finale has been unveiled and it sees Butcher on a hospital bed, while the rest of the boys prepare to go toe to toe with Homelander. On the other hand, Homelander is seen conspiring to attack the President after Newman takes the oath. Will things go as planned for either side? No. Will we be watching? Yes! Because it’s the narrative chaos, fans watch the series for.

What to Expect From ‘The Boys’ Season 5

The end of this season will inform us further as to what’s in store for the final season and how it all really ends, but fans can rest assured it’ll be nothing short of diabolical! The Boys was always meant to have a five-season arc, per show creator Kripke. While it breaks fans’ hearts to let go of some of the most diabolical characters on TV, the show’s cast has weighed in and is happy with its run. Antony Starr whose portrayal of Homelander is most talked about this season, previously commended Kripke’s decision to go out on a high note, he said

“I think everyone wants to go out on a strong note, and I think there’s nothing worse - and I’ve been involved in a show that did this, it was fucking horrible - you do that last season and it’s shit. And you get remembered very poorly and you’ve got to kind of wear that. I like to think that we will go out on a really strong note and I think we all deserve it.”

While the plans for the fifth season haven’t been revealed the casting news gives us some insight. Paul Reiser, who was introduced as The Legend in the third season has confirmed his return. Fans are also eager to see Jared Padalecki joining the cast in the final season after the inclusion of his Supernatural co-stars Jensen Ackles, Jeffery Dean Morgan, Jim Beaver, and Rob Benedict. The Walker actor previously confirmed he’s in talks to play in “Kripke’s newest playground.”

The Boys Season 4 finale will air this Thursday on Prime Video. You can check out the teaser above and stay tuned to Collider for future updates.