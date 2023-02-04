The Boys showrunner, Eric Kripke, has revealed the title of the Season 4 finale episode, much to the delight of fans. Kripke, who released the image on social media, posted a picture of the title page of the Season 4 script: "Assassination Run."

The episode will be directed by Kripke himself, and is written by Jessica Chou and David Reed. The title leaves fans already speculating about what will go down in the finale episode but with a title like that, you know it's not going to be all candy, rainbows, and unicorns.

Season 3 ended with Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) defeated and put back on ice. Billy Butcher, played by Karl Urban, received the grim diagnosis of only having 12 to 18 months to live, due to the fact he juiced up on Compound V to take on Supes. He goes back to his group, The Boys, which consists of Frenchie (Tomer Capone), Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso), Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara), and now Annie (Erin Moriarty) who is no longer part of The Seven, of her own volition. They looked ready to go to war and to do what needed to be done, whereas on the opposite side, Homelander (Antony Starr), who was speaking to a crowd consisting of Stormfront supporters, openly killed a man who threw an object that hit his son, Ryan (Cameron Crovetti). The destruction led to cheers from the crowd, and an evil smirk on Ryan's lips.

Image via Prime Video

We can only speculate as to what is in store in both Season 4 of The Boys and the Season 4 finale, However, since both sides now have Supes and a bone to pick with each other after the events of Season 3, the Season 4 finale episode may have a lot of killing and destruction. On one side? On both sides? Everywhere? Time will tell. Given The Boys' penchant for blood and descruction, fans are already certain of a wild ride. Now all that's left is for us to learn the premiere date of Season 4. Stop teasing us already!

While you're waiting for more Season 4 news from The Boys, you can watch every season so far on Prime Video. The spin-off, Gen V, is expected to premiere on Prime Video sometime in 2023. Until then check out the cover page for the Season 4 finale episode below: