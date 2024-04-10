The Big Picture Season 4 of The Boys is complete and promises to be the best one yet with new heroes and shocking twists.

Fans can expect a dose of cynicism, blood, guts, and madness in the upcoming season, set to debut on June 13.

The new season will feature new group dynamics and the return of the original cast, promising an exciting continuation.

The Boys will be back very soon, and fans can’t wait to see what diabolical madness lies ahead. Eric Kripke’s highly anticipated series has been keeping the audience in the loop with teasers, images, and announcements, and now the fan-favorite creator has revealed that the fourth season has finished post-production while expressing his excitement about it being probably the best one yet.

“As of today, #TheBoys #Season4 is completely, totally, absolutely DONE. I’m really grateful & so proud of this cast & crew,” Kripke wrote on X (Formerly Twitter). “Could be our best yet. Can’t wait to unleash it onto the world.” For close to two years, the avid audience waited patiently to see what Homelander and Billy Butcher’s next move would be and going by the shows’ nature and Kripke’s words, their conflict will take unimaginable turns.

What to Expect From ‘The Boys’ Season 4?

Close

Fans have come a long way with The Boys, from Hughie’s salesman days to him turning briefly into a Supe in the last season and Butcher’s vengeance driving him to take Compound V to his cancer diagnosis – the story has come a full circle but hasn’t ended yet. While plot details about the season are kept tightly under wraps, we can expect the show to be as unhinged as always. Prime Video hasn’t announced an episode count yet, but an eight-episode run can be expected, same as the previous seasons.

The new configuration of The Seven is something to look forward to as we saw the superhero group in shambles at the end of the third season. Fans can look forward to new heroes with diabolical personalities being added to the roster. As for the Boys, Butcher’s cancer diagnosis will be a big shock to come. On a lighter note, the new group dynamics will be interesting to see as Frenchie declared it a democratic setup going forward. There’s much to be discovered in the upcoming season but some things will stay the same such as a good dose of cynicism, blood, guts, sex, drugs, and madness. The series will bring back Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara and many more.

All three seasons of The Boys are available on Prime Video to stream. Season 4 will debut on June 13. You can check out the new announcement below and know more details about the upcoming season with our guide here.