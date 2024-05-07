The Big Picture The Boys Season 4 trailer hints at the Supe-killing virus from Gen V, connecting the two worlds in a dangerous way.

Crossover characters from Gen V, like Cate and Sam, make an appearance in the trailer, promising new threats for the Boys.

Season 4 of The Boys will see Butcher's plan to use the virus to take down threatening Supes, leading to potential conflicts within the team.

The Boys Season 4 trailer reveals more about the upcoming season of the violent superhero show that premiers on June 13. The series features a corrupt group of Supes led by Homelander (Antony Starr) and a more secret organization trying to bring down the Supes, led by Billy Butcher (Karl Urban). Picking up with the volatile political plotline of Season 3, the show promises a conflict-heavy return as the public is divided. The show’s satirical spin on the superhero genre gained so much popularity that Prime Video made a spin-off, Gen V, which focuses on a school for young Supes learning to use their powers. Marie (Jaz Sinclair) briefly appeared in The Boys before becoming the lead of her own series, but Gen V’s plot is largely removed from the original show. As Marie and her friends discover the lies within their school, they get caught in a dangerous conspiracy.

At first glance, these shows run separately, though in the same world, but an explosive finale brought in Homelander himself, suggesting these shows were more connected than they initially seemed. Since the Gen V finale, fans have been wondering how interconnected they will be moving forward, especially since Gen V introduced plots that could change The Boys substantially. However, the new The Boys trailer answers that question, featuring several crucial elements from the spin-off series. Two characters from Gen V appear in the newest trailer, along with a mention of the dangerous discovery of the Supe-killing virus that the spin-off introduced. With the trailer, it is more clear than ever that Gen V is essential viewing before Season 4 of The Boys is released.

How Will the Supe Virus Impact ‘The Boys’?

The Boys has always focused on a struggle between the Supes and the average people negatively impacted by their power. Though the titular group, the Boys, have found Supe allies in Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara), Starlight (Erin Moriarty), and even Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), they are at a disadvantage because of the immense power Homelander wields. However, this Gen V plot could even out the odds. The spin-off introduced a secret facility experimenting on Supes called “the Woods,” where Dean Shetty (Shelley Conn) conducted experiments on young Supes, including Sam (Asa Germann), and created a potent virus that only hurts Supes. The demonstration shows that not only does it take away Supes’ powers, but they become horribly sick and even die from it. Though the series’ heroes, Marie, Andre (Chance Perdomo), Jordan (London Thor/Derek Luh), and Emma (Lizze Broadway), discover the truth, they do not manage to destroy the virus, and the series shows other parties interested in it. The last scene of Season 1 even shows Billy Butcher in the abandoned facility, connecting him to this plotline.

The Boys Season 4 trailer takes this further when Butcher mentions “a virus that kills Supes,” proving that the Gen V storyline will factor into Butcher’s plan. If Billy gets his hands on the materials he needs to spread the virus, it would be an easy way to kill Homelander and any other Supe who poses a threat. An outbreak of this virus would decimate the Supe population, putting even the Seven in danger and the handful of Supes who oppose Vought’s corruption. But Billy tends to focus on his goal at the expense of everything else, raising concerns for his Supe team members, who do not seem sold on the idea, meaning it could drive a wedge between Butcher and his allies. Even though Butcher will be pursuing this method, the virus is experimental and rare, posing a problem for Butcher’s admittedly desperate plan. How much this virus will impact Season 4 of The Boys depends on Butcher’s success, but the trailer suggests it will be an important element.

Which 'Gen V' Characters Will Come Into Play in 'The Boys' Season 4?

With Gen V set to return for a second season, some characters may be left out of The Boys. The heroes of Gen V were left on a cliffhanger, trapped by their enemies, so though The Boys could feature their rescue, they could also be sitting this conflict out as they try to escape. Yet they are not the only characters crucial to the story, and the Season 4 trailer proves there will be some crossover. The Seven have seen a drastic turnover in membership since the beginning of The Boys. Starlight left to join their enemies, Maeve “died,” and Stormfront (Aya Cash) actually died, leaving plenty of open spots on the team. This left the audience expecting new terrifying antagonistic Supes, and it seems Sam and Cate (Maddie Phillips) will be among them. Both these powerful Supes leave with Homelander at the end of Gen V, so this seems like the obvious continuation of their story.

Now that she is officially aligned with the Seven, Cate’s powers are even more dangerous. Cate demonstrates her ability to control others with a touch. Her shrewd nature allows her to be an unlikely threat, but working for Homelander, there is no end to the havoc Cate could wreck. She proved herself a threat in Gen V when years of resentment from being mistreated by those without powers built up, creating her radical belief that humans should be killed. This prejudice and her manipulative powers make her a perfect candidate for the Seven.

In Gen V, Sam is similarly radicalized after years of being experimented on, causing him to side with Cate and Homelander. His episodes of violent disassociation prove that he is capable of the massacre Homelander wants. Sam displays several classic powers, including superhuman strength and superhuman durability, making him a powerful Supe. Yet his mental health struggles are exacerbated by his powers, often making him lose control. Understandably, Sam resents those who mistreated him, but he is quick to kill, making him the perfect ally for Homelander. With Kate’s ability to control others and Sam’s penchant for violence, they will be a force in The Boys, especially as Homelander pushes them further towards violence. Their appearance in the trailer is brief, so it’s difficult to predict what role exactly they will play, but they will certainly be dangerous with the Seven.

What Will Happen in ‘The Boys’ Season 4?

The Boys Season 3 set up a lot for the new season, even before Gen V came along. Season 4 will feature Butcher coming to terms with his shortened lifespan due to his use of Compound V, Homelander taking care of his newly discovered son, and Starlight officially joining the Boys. The series has also featured Vought CEO Ashley Barrett (Colby Minifie) slowly losing control of her Supes, who have now inspired a political crisis as the public takes sides. Certainly, Season 4 will be eventful, but Gen V’s additions are poised to play a significant role in the world going forward. Building off the spin-off is a good idea for the original show, as it creates new avenues for The Boys to explore, escalating the story.

The Boys Seasons 1-3 are available on Prime Video in the U.S. with Season 4 releasing on June 13.

