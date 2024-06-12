The Big Picture The Boys' marketing team ramps up promotion for Season 4, with Homelander attempting to prove his innocence in a poster release.

Season 5 announced as the final season of The Boys, with early reviews for Season 4 slightly lower than previous seasons.

The Boys Season 4 premiered with episodes showcasing Homelander going to court for murder, promising more laughs to come.

Just one day before the premiere of Prime Video's most over-the-top superhero series, one of the show's leading stars is pleading innocent to a crime everyone saw him commit. The Vought International X account released a new poster for The Boys showing Homelander (Antony Starr) standing with an American flag behind him attempting to prove to the world he's innocent. Homelander will go to court in The Boys Season 4 after murdering someone who threw a bottle at his son. In prior seasons, Starr's menacing villain has always operated under a short corporate leash, but murdering a civilian to thunderous applause gave him all the reassurance he needed that what he did was right.

Marketing for The Boys Season 4 has been ramping into high gear over the last few weeks as the premiere draws closer, with a plethora of new posters, sneak peeks, and behind-the-scenes looks dropping on almost a daily basis. Because so much of The Boys relies on commentary of the current political climate in America, it's important for the minds behind promotion and social media to be plugged into the conversation and take advantage of it, something the series has executed to perfection since its premiere in 2019. It's highly unlikely Homelander will be convicted of murder or see any punishment for what he did in the Season 3 finale, but his going to court and sitting in a room full of people he'd love to kill should certainly offer some good laughs.

‘The Boys’ Will End With Season 5

Image via Prime Video

Several weeks before the Season 4 premiere, it was announced that The Boys had already been renewed for Season 5, an impressive showing of good faith albeit not that surprising considering the show's popularity. However, mere days before Season 4 debuted on Prime Video, series writer and creator Eric Kripke took to social media to announce that Season 5 would be the final outing for The Boys. Early reviews for The Boys Season 4 are the lowest in the series to date, landing at a critics consensus of 83% on Rotten Tomatoes. This is still solid, but undoubtedly a step-down from the near flawless scores the series earned in Seasons 1 and 2. Although up in the air, the future of The Boys universe is in good hands with the Gen V kids at Godolkin University.

The first three episodes of The Boys Season 4 premiere tomorrow, June 13. Check out the new poster above and stream The Boys exclusively on Prime Video.

