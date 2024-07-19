Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Boys Season 4.

Much of The Boys Season 4 tackled the past of many of its characters and how it haunts them. Homelander (Antony Starr) confronts the scientists who raised him at Vought, which ends in a truly bloody affair. Annie January (Erin Moriarty) comes face-to-face with Firecracker (Valorie Curry), a Supe she used to bully during her pageant era, which leads her to question the type of person she really is. Frenchie (Tomer Capone) briefly hooks up with Colin Hauser (Elliot Knight), the sole survivor of the family he was ordered to kill back in his Russian mafia days. Both Supes and non-Supes alike take their fair share of beatings from the past. However, one character this season has become the embodiment of a human punching bag as far as the past and the present are concerned: Hughie Campbell, played by Jack Quaid.

Hughie has been the audience’s lens since Season 1; we enter the “Suped-up” world of The Boys through the tragedy of his girlfriend’s (Jess Salgueiro) death at the hand of A-Train (Jessie Usher). Under the tutelage of Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), Hughie transforms from an insecure man into a Supe-killing badass; much of this involves Hughie, as the inexperienced newbie on the team, being thrown into scenarios that often end with him covered in blood. Despite the growth Hughie has displayed across the series’ run, Season 4 delivers a physical and emotional beating to the character, one that also fails in giving him the same type of consideration and nuance that his peers receive.

Hughie’s Assaults in 'The Boys' Season 4 Are Poorly Handled

While The Boys often does display sensitivity towards traumatic topics, such as when Annie's abortion is revealed by Firecracker on national television, a lack of consideration is given to Hughie’s consent and sexual agency in Season 4. This season puts him in a dangerous position of being taken advantage of sexually not once but twice. First, Hughie is sexually assaulted by Ashley Barrett (Colby Minifie) and Tek Knight (Derek Wilson) underneath Tek Knight’s mansion. It’s treated as an NC-17 joke, trying to evoke the same type of shock value as Season 3, Episode 6’s “Herogasm.” Hughie does eventually break down to Annie about his experience, yet we're made to understand that much of that has to do with his current grief, which does not get followed up on in any meaningful way. In fact, The Boys doubles down on using Hughie as a sex object when he’s manipulated by the Shapeshifter posing as his girlfriend.

Under the direction of Sister Sage (Susan Heyward), the Shapeshifter disguises themselves as Annie in order to delete all the blackmail Hughie and The Boys have on Vice President-Elect Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit). Shapeshifter Annie proceeds to have sex with Hughie multiple times in order to distract him from their real mission. Once again, Hughie is raped, only this time by deception. When it is later uncovered that he had been deceived by the Shapeshifter, Hughie is the one treated as being in the wrong, even though he was sexually assaulted. What’s surprising about this is The Boys has set a precedent for handling this subject with more care. In the first episode of The Boys, Annie is sexually assaulted by The Deep (Chace Crawford); this horrific scene is treated with more sensitivity, keeping the act itself off-screen and focusing more on the impact it has on her from that moment forward. By Season 4, Hughie doesn’t get this same type of courtesy; instead, Annie lashes out at him for not being able to tell her and the Shapeshifter apart.

What also drives much of Annie’s anger toward Hughie once they reunite is the fact that Hughie and Shapeshifter Annie got engaged. Although Hughie didn’t initiate it, Annie doesn’t understand how he could’ve accepted Shapeshifter Annie’s proposal while not recognizing it wasn't the real her. To express how much he loves Annie, Hughie lists out the three red flags that alerted him that he was with the Shapeshifter. While this is meant to be a romantic gesture demonstrating how much Hughie knows and loves Annie, the moment, unfortunately, rings hollow because of Season 4's lack of scenes between just Hughie and Annie, with any intimacy between them implied rather than shown. Considering Annie’s own experiences with sexual assault, it’s even more surprising that she wouldn’t offer her partner empathy and care here.

Hughie's Grief Journey Isn't Given Ample Screentime in 'The Boys' Season 4

If the situation with Annie wasn’t hard enough on Hughie, Season 4 previously put him through the emotional wringer with his family after Hugh Campbell Sr. (Simon Pegg) lands in the hospital after a stroke and is considered brain-dead. To make matters worse, Hughie’s estranged mom, Daphne (Rosemaire DeWitt), returns as power of attorney for her estranged husband, ready to take Hugh off life support. To prevent this from happening, Hughie injects his comatose father with Compound V. Unfortunately, Hugh takes a murderous turn as a side effect, unable to control his new powers — and Hughie is put in an unimaginable situation where he has to euthanize his own father.

Throughout this, Hughie is going through the trauma of the whole ordeal alone; neither Annie nor any of The Boys pay him a visit at the hospital. It’s only after his father’s death that Annie, Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) join Hughie and Daphne on a walking tour of one of Hugh Sr.’s favorite movies, Maid in Manhattan. During this tour, Annie is verbally attacked by a bystander after news of her abortion is made public by Firecracker. Despite their own grief, both Hughie and Daphne are the ones defending and comforting Annie. This is the last time this season Hughie and Daphne are together; Hughie doesn’t get a goodbye scene with his mom after they finish spreading his dad's ashes around Manhattan. Although this plotline allows Hughie to confront his own anger towards his mother and her abandonment, Hughie doesn’t get a resolution in this regard, either.

Despite being beaten down by life, both physically and emotionally, Hughie chooses to hold on to decency. After Neuman reaches out to him during the Season 4 finale, Hughie convinces The Boys (minus Butcher) to team up with her in order to bring Homelander down. Hughie appeals to his teammates by citing his capacity for mercy — something he learned from his dad — and a willingness to be decent, despite his own flaws. It’s a shame that The Boys Season 4 couldn’t show the same type of decency towards him.

