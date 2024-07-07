Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Boys Season 4.

From the beginning of Prime Video’s The Boys, Jack Quaid’s Hughie Campbell has stood out as a fragile character when compared to the violent and unforgiving world around him. Even after his association with Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and The Boys, almost every moment when Hughie has been put face-to-face with violence (including this season, with Karen Fukuhara’s Kimiko saving him) has been one that’s traumatizing for the character, by Hughie standards. Only occasionally, in The Boys, Hughie is confronted with violence, and that, too, almost regretfully for a show that revels in violence. However, by having Hughie euthanize his father in last week’s episode, “Beware the Jabberwock, My Son," The Boys has paved the way for a development that prepares Hughie for a climactic choice, one which could bring a definitive end to The Boys in Season 5.

Hughie Has a History of Hard Choices in 'The Boys'

Early in Episode 5, Hugh Sr. (Simon Pegg), Hughie, and Hughie’s mother Daphne (Rosemarie Dewitt) are recalling old memories. It’s during this conversation that the real reason why Hughie Sr. left a medical power of attorney in Daphne’s hand is revealed. One of Hughie’s early encounters with difficult choices comes into the picture when Hugh Sr. reveals how nine-year-old Hughie refused to put his cat Jar Jar down after it was diagnosed with leukemia. Like much of his life, Hughie was too afraid to let Jar Jar go, resulting in him having to witness the cat's deteriorating condition until Jar Jar passed away.

Clearly, Hughie has continued a streak of struggling with facing difficult choices in life and ultimately being unable to let things go. It was Hughie’s decision to not let go of Robin’s memory that landed him in the mess that he currently finds himself in. Hugh Sr. was aware of his son's tendencies. Hence, Hughie’s father decided to let Daphne take the call on when to pull the plug if Hugh Sr. never wakes up from his coma.

Hughie's Latest Choice Could Be Preparing Him for a Pivotal Decision in 'The Boys' Season 5

Close

As clearly established by the shocking decision to euthanize his own father, Hugh Sr. has been unaware of the growth Hughie has achieved since Season 1. After the previous episode’s experiment by Daphne, who injected Hughie’s father with Compound V, Episode 5 focused on the horrifying nature of Hugh Sr.’s existence post-resuscitation through Compound V. Although alive, Hugh Sr. seemed to have lost his recent memory and now only remembered Hughie as a small boy. More importantly, he seemed to have developed superpowers that were beyond his control and resulted in a bloody massacre at the hospital.

Considering the miserable condition that his father would have to endure if he were to live, Hughie decides that it is time to let go of his worst fear and give his father an honorable death. It becomes clear that Hughie is no longer the fragile boy he once was. If needed, he can make important and unfortunate decisions — some of which his comic book counterpart had to embrace. It’s highly probable that Hughie is now more prepared to enforce the comic book ending of The Boys.

Hughie's Final Choice Might End 'The Boys' in Season 5

Image via Prime Video

In the comics, Hughie is the last man standing after Butcher removes every major Supe from the equation. In the climax, Homelander is killed by Black Noir, who turns out to be Homelander’s clone and the one really responsible for Becca’s death. After Homelander’s death, Butcher somehow manages to kill Black Noir before proceeding with his plan for the complete annihilation of Supes. In the comics, Butcher has developed a network of bombs that would kill every Supe with a strain of Compound V. In the series, the Supe-killing virus introduced in Gen V may help Butcher with a similar approach. However, Butcher’s plan meant a lot of casualties as Compound V had entered the food supply by this point in the comics. Butcher had also removed any form of resistance by killing Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capone), and the Female (the comic book version of Kimiko).

In a final twist, Butcher’s plans are thwarted when Hughie puts up a fight against Butcher, leaving Butcher paralyzed. Although, initially, Hughie refuses to kill Butcher despite the latter’s pleas, Hughie ultimately goes through with it when Butcher pretends that he killed Hughie’s parents. It’s unlikely that Butcher will be killed by Hughie for the same reason in the show, but The Boys could target a similar ending where Hughie must choose to put Butcher out of his misery.

Such an ending would only end the blood-tainted saga of The Boys poetically, given how Hughie’s decision to follow in Butcher's footsteps became the starting point for everything. In the show, it's obvious that Hughie has struggled to make such drastic choices before, and killing his own father seems to be the perfect opportunity to train the character for unpleasant choices that he’s yet to make, if the comics are any indication. Hugh Sr.’s return to The Boys after a nearly non-existent role post-Season 1 can be seen as an attempt to set up this major character development in Hughie’s character arc.

Up until this point in The Boys Season 4, most of the harsher choices have been thrust upon Hughie, be it the loss of Robin or Translucent's death of Translucent in Season 1, Episode 2. It’s almost as if Hughie has chosen his path willfully for the first time. With this one choice, Hughie no longer falls behind when it comes to displaying the grit and toughness that The Boys' future demands. It would also be apt for Hughie to end the story, considering it all started with his choice of supporting Butcher.

In a sense, Hughie has always played the role of balancing out the ruthlessness that Butcher brings to the table. However, given Butcher’s decision to kidnap Victoria Neuman’s (Claudia Doumit) partner, Sameer Shah (Omid Abtahi), to develop a more lethal version of the Supe-killing virus, the de facto leader of The Boys also seems to be back in his notorious groove. Keeping in mind the quickly and violently evolving dynamics of The Boys, it only seems fair that Hughie also steps up. If the comics are any indication, it’s what he's been destined for the whole time.

New episodes of Season 4 of The Boys are streaming every Thursday on Prime Video in the U.S.

