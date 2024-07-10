Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Boys Season 4, Episode 6 and contains references to sexual assault

The Big Picture The Boys Season 4, Episode 6's sexual assault scene involving Hughie in Tek Knight's dungeon was handled poorly.

Showrunner Eric Kripke treated Starlight's assault with care, as he describes in a Season 1 interview, but turned Hughie's experience into a joke, describing the scene as "hilarious."

Hughie has had a difficult time in The Boys Season 4, having lost his father while also coping with the return of his mother. Adding a traumatic sexual assault on top of that, one which is treated insensitively, does a disservice to Hughie's character.

The Boys has a long history of hard-to-watch scenes, some because of violence and others from sexual content. The series pushes every boundary to show the crazy, messed-up lives of Supes. The graphic scenes are often the perfect example of how corrupt Supes are, demonstrating why the titular team is necessary. The most obvious example is Season 3's Herogasm, but throughout the series, there are many more. Season 4 has capitalized on it, including several NC-17 moments in the first six episodes. These often horrific moments set the series apart and show what is possible with streaming series that would never fly on cable, but the last one definitely missed the mark.

Season 4, Episode 6, "Dirty Business," has one extended scene intended to make the audience uncomfortable, to say the least. The story sends Hughie (Jack Quaid) undercover at a Supe party that Homelander (Antony Starr) plans to use to his advantage. But as it turns out, Webweaver (Dan Mousseau), the Spider-Man spoof whom Hughie pretends to be, had other plans for the party, having made a prior agreement with party host Tek Knight (Derek Wilson) to consider a sidekick gig. This involved consenting to indulge in Tek Knight's extreme kinks. Unable to blow his cover without being killed, Hughie is sexually assaulted. The heavy subject is not new territory for the series, which dealt with The Deep's (Chace Crawford) sexual assault on Starlight (Erin Moriarty). However, unlike Starlight's, Hughie's experience was not handled carefully, but rather, treated like a joke. The episode ignores Hughie's feelings to focus on pushing the envelope of how far they can go, and the difference is startling.

'The Boys' Two Assault Plotlines Are Handled Differently

Though the circumstances are different, Hughie and Starlight's experiences share many similarities. Like Starlight once had a crush on the Deep, Hughie says Tek Knight was his favorite hero as a kid, and Starlight and Hughie both fear the repercussions of saying no. It's a dark subject and not easy to handle in either situation, but The Boys did one well, and the other…not so much. Despite their similarities, the two scenes have some distinct differences. Way back in Season 1, Deep pressures Starlight into doing what he wants, convincing her that her refusal would come with professional repercussions, while Hughie cannot reveal himself without risking his life.

But more than that, the two scenes are handled extremely differently. Starlight's assault is not shown on-screen, just the pressure and fear leading up to it. Instead, the series focuses on the trauma and the impact on Starlight, which is why, as terrible as it is, the story is a significant part of the plot. Meanwhile, Hughie's scene is present and long. Hughie is trapped in Tek Knight's sex dungeon for most of the episode. Worse than the moment occurring on-screen, the assault does not center on Hughie, but on making a joke of Tek Kight and Ashley's (Colby Minifie) proclivities. It's a jarring scene, and it's meant to be — but it is not about Hughie's experience at all.

Close

The stark difference in these two scenes can be summed up in showrunner Eric Kripke's comments on each. Kripke was so careful with Starlight's experience (and rightly so). In the time since the sensitive plot, Kripke discussed his process of making it, explaining that the scene between Starlight and The Deep scared him the most because of the danger of getting it wrong. Kripke acknowledged, "I've never worked so hard or stressed so much about a scene in my life before or since. Because if I got that wrong, it's not just that it would fail as a scene, it would be hurtful. And I felt that pressure and responsibility all throughout." As he worked on the scene, Kripke claimed to seek guidelines from women, resulting in painful conversations. Kripke also expressed concern for the actors who had to portray it because, real or not, it was a difficult scene of a traumatic experience. This is the perfect way of handling such content because it is a real danger, especially given how The Boys portrays Supe culture.

However, Hughie's scene isn't given the same respect. When an interviewer with Variety referred to the scene as sexual assault, Kripke's response was very different, saying, "Well, that's a dark way to look at it! We view it as hilarious." He continued to discuss the scene, but rather than focusing on how the traumatic experience fits into Hughie's arc, Kripke talks about the idea for Tek Knight as The Boys' take on Batman. He is a generationally wealthy Supe with a British butler and a secret cave in his basement, though Tek Knight uses the space differently than Batman. Kripke also commented that part of the idea was inspired by a comic plot where Hughie goes undercover, which actor Jack Quaid had long wanted to explore. The showrunner joked that this scene is a lesson to "always be careful what you ask the writers for." The caution the series showed with Starlight's plot did not carry over to Hughie's, as the scene is turned into a joke, which is the problem. Non-consensual sex acts are never funny, no matter the situation.

'The Boys' Missed the Mark With Hughie's Scene

Image via Prime Video

Hughie's experience in Season 4, Episode 6 was handled insensitively, letting the scene be about shock value rather than the character. The focus of the scene is clearly Tek Knight's sexual interests, but it's especially odd because he isn't a primary character. Though he is certainly one of the Supes who uses his privilege to exploit others, he has very little involvement in the show. It's not like this is Homelander, whose exploits are a constant in the show as it builds more reasons for the characters to fight him.

The only primary character involved in the incident is Hughie, who should be the focus but is not. For the plot, Hughie did need to be put in danger and out of contact with his team, but the excessive sexual assault adds nothing to the story except the audience's shock. Hughie has enough reason to dislike Supes, making this episode-long violation unnecessary. Worse, the character is in the midst of a very different emotional journey this season as he deals with the emotions of losing his father and the repercussions of the mother who abandoned him returning into his life. At the end of the episode, Hughie admits to Starlight that he is not okay, but it ties back into his father, not the events of the party. Hughie's traumatic experience is mishandled, making it into a joke and not serving the character's story. The scene is transparently there for shock value and nothing else, which does not justify its inclusion — it not only does a disservice to Hughie's character, it disrespectfully treats male victims of sexual assault as nothing more than a punchline.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The Boys Season 4 airs Thursdays on Amazon Prime Video in the U.S.

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO