Rob Benedict's portrayal of Splinter in The Boys Season 4 is uniquely disturbing.

Erik Kripke confesses that he can't believe they got away with including that wild human centipede scene.

Kripke discusses the need for a replica latex mold of Benedict's butt for the close-up shots.

The Boys will be rounding out its time on Prime Video with its fifth season, but the show’s creator, Eric Kripke, and his creative team are ensuring they go out with a bang starting with the currently running Season 4. Sure, we’ve seen some wild things in the past, but Rob Benedict’s portrayal of Splinter may be as uniquely cringey and upsetting as they come. The second episode of the penultimate season introduced audiences to Splinter, a devoted and overly obsessed crony of The Seven hopeful, Firecracker (Valorie Curry). The character has the power to split himself into multiples, which ultimately gave us one of the craziest fight scenes we’ve seen so far (and that’s saying something). He also gave us one of the most disturbing scenes so far, after members of the titular group of Supe-fighters caught him in a sauna, fully nude, in a human centipede situation.

During an interview with Collider’s Christina Radish, Kripke revealed how he got his pal Benedict to sign up for the role and admitted that he still can’t believe the scene made it to air. Recalling the conversation he had to pitch his idea to the Supernatural alum, Kripke said,

"You have to be amazingly straightforward. When Robert Ulrich, our casting director, said, 'How do you feel about Rob Benedict for this?,' I was like, 'I feel great about it, but give me a minute and let me reach out to him because he’s a friend.' We had worked together on Supernatural, obviously. I said, 'I would love for you to do this part. Here’s what that entails. Here are the scenes. You need to know what you’ll be getting yourself into.' To his credit, he was like, 'That sounds hilarious. I’ll do it.' And he’s a champ. He’s so funny. There are just so many weird things you have to do to be able to pull that off. We had to make a replica latex mold of his own butt for the close-ups. It’s just a wild scene. I forget who in the writers’ room pitched it, but I think the exact quote was, 'Well, if you clone yourself, of course, you’re gonna have a human centipede of eating your own butt.' We were like, 'Would you, though?!' That’s one shot in there that I just cannot believe we got away with.”

Rob Benedict’s Appearance In ‘The Boys’ Is One More Piece of Eric Kripke’s ‘Supernatural’ Puzzle

Kripke hasn’t been shy about his hopes of recruiting as many actors from his previous production, Supernatural, as possible. From those who had smaller roles on the long-running CW series like Nathan Mitchell, who on The Boys played Black Noir, to stars including Jensen Ackles as Season 3’s Soldier Boy and Jeffrey Dean Morgan who currently guest stars as Joe Kessler, Kripke is trying to bring on as many Supernatural pals as possible. With Benedict finally crossing over, it’s just one more piece of the puzzle leading Kripke to victory. Now, he’s hoping to catch the big kahuna — Jared Padalecki who, since his show Walker was recently canceled by The CW, has more time on his hands for a possible Season 5 cameo. We will all be keeping our fingers crossed to see Moose get his hands dirty in Kripke’s bonkers and bloody world.

