Exactly two weeks ahead of the Season 4 premiere, Prime Video's violent and raunchy superhero series just got an exciting new look. The official X account for The Boys released a new still of Antony Starr's Homelander in Season 4, standing on a stage singing karaoke. There is also a large crowd behind him, in what appears to be a similar group that cheered him on as he murdered an innocent protestor with his laser eyes in the Season 3 finale. Homelander has always been an evil figure, but with his recent vile actions now being publicly embraced with such passionate vigor, he's set to be an even more dangerous figure in The Boys Season 4 than any season prior.

Between two seasons of Invincible, soon-to-be four seasons of The Boys, and the spin-off Gen V, Prime Video has proven itself to be one of the most consistent outlets for quality superhero content, for those who don't mind the more mature take. The Boys currently sits at a 93% score on Rotten Tomatoes, with each of the first three seasons steadily improving with respective scores of 85%, 97%, and 98%. There's truly nowhere to go but up in the eyes of critics for one of the most beloved live-action superhero properties in the world, and if Season 4 manages to improve on previous installments, it will be because it's nearly indistinguishable from perfect.

‘The Boys’ Will Keep Rolling After Season 4

Image via Prime Video

It's no secret The Boys has been a huge success for Prime Video, even bringing home an Emmy win in 2023 for Outstanding Stunt Coordination, with nominations in multiple other categories. The series recently earned a Season 5 renewal before the premiere of Season 4, an immense sign of good faith that the fourth entry will maintain the quality fans have come to expect. The Boys writer and creator Eric Kripke also provided an update on Season 5, saying he and the other writers were in the writer's room working on "some pretty cool notions." With more seasons of The Boys, Gen V, and Invincible on the way, there's no better time to be a fan of Prime Video's superhero content.

The first three episodes of The Boys Season 4 premiere on June 13. Check out the new image above and stream the first three seasons of The Boys exclusively on Prime Video.

