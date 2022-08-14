After concluding its third season back at the start of July, fans of Prime Video's superhero series The Boys have been waiting with bated breath for new info about the series already confirmed season 4. Now, it would seem that the team is getting back together as series showrunner Eric Kripke teases a return to Canada, which is where each of the three previous seasons were filmed.

The tease comes in the form of a tweet from Kripke, showing him about to board a flight to Toronto, Canada. This was followed up by the official Twitter page of The Boys posting their own tweet with the caption "Just some people flyin, nothin else to see here." Attached to the post was the image that Kripke tweeted out as well as images of Antony Starr and Chace Crawford, who play The Seven members Homelander and The Deep, respectively; Karen Fukuhara, who plays Kimiko; and Jack Quaid, who plays Hughie, all also on their own flights. This leads to the speculation that the filming of season 4 of the beloved and acclaimed series is about to get underway.

The Boys kicking off filming of season 4 lines up with an interview that series star Karl Urban, who portrays Billy Butcher, had with Collider’s Steven Weintraub back at the end of June where he said that the filming was set to start about two months from that interview. “Yeah, we're starting, I think August the 22nd, we're going to be starting season four. So I'm getting back, getting my Butcher back on, and I can't wait. It's a fun gang to play with, we work hard and play hard, and I can't wait to see where they take the characters from where we leave them at the end of this season.”

Image via Amazon

In addition to the previously mentioned actors and actresses, the cast of the upcoming fourth season of The Boys will include returning cast members Tomer Capon, Dominique McElligott, Jessie Usher, Nathan Mitchell, Aya Cash, Erin Moriarty, Laz Alonso, and Jensen Ackles. It was also previously announced that Valorie Curry and Susan Heyward are joining the cast as the superheroes Firecracker and Sister Sage, respectively, with Cameron Crovetti, who portrayed Homelander's son Ryan in both seasons 2 and 3, being upped to a series regular. As for other content coming from The Boys' universe, there is the spin-off animated series The Boys Presents: Diabolical which debuted back in March, and the upcoming Gen V – a spin-off young adult series that centers around super-heroes that go to a college run by Vought.

There are currently no further details announced for The Boys Season 4. Check out the Kripke's and The Boys' tweets, as well as the trailer for Season 3, below: