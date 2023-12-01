The Big Picture The Boys stands out for portraying corrupt superheroes and a group of non-powered individuals trying to take them down.

Homelander continues his descent into madness and demonstrates his selfish nature, getting in the way of humanity.

A spinoff titled The Boys: Mexico is in development, adding to the expanding world of The Boys.

The fourth season of The Boys is quickly approaching Prime Video, and a new image from the upcoming episodes shows Homelander (Anthony Starr) looking awfully menacing. The powerful villain is tired of dealing with Hughie Campbell (Jack Quaid) and the group of hero haters who constantly try to sabotage his plans, and he'll do anything to get rid of them all before they continue to annoy him. Everything will change once the new season arrives in 2024, as the war against the Seven continues to hit critical points as time passes.

In a media landscape where superheroes can be find in every corner, The Boys stands out for portraying Earth's saviors as corrupt and selfish, with a group of non-powered individuals trying to take them down for personal reasons. After all, Butcher (Karl Urban) also has a score to settle with the world's most powerful man. But taking down someone who flies and shoots lasers out of his eyes was never going to be easy.

The last season of The Boys continued to explore Homelander's descent into madness, as the villain continued to demonstrate that he doesn't care what people think about him as long as he can get what he wants. His strange relationship with Stormfront (Aya Cash) and his obsession with milk just add layers to the complexity that represents the character, as he continues to get in the way of humanity with his selfish nature.

The Boys Continues to Expand

The fourth season of The Boys suffered a delay due to the strikes organized by SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America earlier this year, but while audiences patiently wait for new episodes to arrive, Prime Video made a very special announcement. A spinoff titled The Boys: Mexico is in development at the streaming platform, with Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal attached to the project as executive producers. It remains to be seen how the new series will tie into the events of the main, but for now, the fourth installment is almost ready to be shared with the world.

The first three seasons of The Boys are streaming on Prime Video in the U.S.

