A new behind-the-scenes image shared by Karl Urban gives us a fresh look at Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s mysterious The Boys character. Morgan is one of the new cast members joining Prime Video’s hit superhero series for Season 4. The new image shows the duo leaning against a Cadillac with Urban calling it a "Cadillac commercial" to get around posting an image from the set of the super show.

Part of the fun in watching The Boys is having the carpet pulled from under our feet as the story twist and turns in unexpected directions. That’s true even for those who have read the original comic books by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, as the TV adaptation takes many liberties with characters and events. That’s why each new season of The Boys is shot under absolute secrecy, and Prime Video saves the biggest surprises for the last minute. Unfortunately, that means the new BTS image doesn’t tell us who Morgan will play in Season 4. Nevertheless, we can tell he might not be a Super since he’s just standing by Urban’s side in a work suit in the picture. So, maybe Morgan is not about to join forces with Homelander (Antony Starr) but might actually back up Billy Butcher (Urban) in his crusade against superheroes.

During the first two seasons of The Boys, we followed Butcher as he tried to take down Homelander, the most powerful superhero on Earth. Butcher’s efforts led his team to become official in Season 3 when The Boys began working for the US government. However, by the end of Season 3, the conflict between Butcher and Homelander reached its turning point, as both sides jumped at each other’s throats with little concern for the dangerous consequences of heating their cold war. Now, the balance between The Boys and the Seven is hanging by a thread, and in Season 4, we can expect both teams to use their big guns. That may sound like the ending for the show, but series creator Eric Kripke has already assured fans the story is far from over. In addition, there’s a Gen V spinoff series hitting Prime Video sometime in 2023.

When Is Season 4 of The Boys Coming to Prime Video?

Season 4 of The Boys will also bring back Hughie (Jack Quaid), Starlight (Erin Moriarty), Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capone), Ryan (Cameron Crovetti), The Deep (Chace Crawford), and A-Train (Jessie T. Usher). Despite having apparently died in Season 3, Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell) will also return for the upcoming season. Joining the cast for Season 4 are Susan Heyward as Sister Sage and Valorie Curry as Firecracker.

So far, there's no release date for Season 4 of The Boys. However, the series has already wrapped shooting, which means Prime Video will only need to handle post-productions before releasing new episodes of our favorite superhero show.