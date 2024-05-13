The Big Picture Fans are treated to a sneak peek of Karl Urban and Jeffrey Dean Morgan in The Boys Season 4.

The Boys has been highly acclaimed, with Emmy nominations and a spin-off series, Gen V, in the works.

Season 4 promises to be the most gruesome yet, with Homelander becoming a bigger threat to the Boys.

Exactly one month ahead of the premiere of The Boys Season 4 on Prime Video, fans now have a new look at a series veteran and a newcomer to be excited about. The official Boys X account shared a high-res new look at Karl Urban and Jeffrey Dean Morgan in The Boys Season 4, both of which flicking off the camera in true Boys fashion. Urban plays Billy Butcher, the supe-hating anarchist who has been around since the Season 1 premiere, and little is known about Morgan's character at this time, but the recently released Season 4 trailer alludes to him working with Butcher and the Boys.

The Boys premiered on Prime Video in 2019 and has quickly become one of the most popular forms of superhero media within the genre. The series has been acclaimed by both critics and audiences alike, sitting at an overall score of 93% from reviewers and 83% from audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes. The Boys has even been nominated for several Emmys in categories such as Outstanding Special Effects, Outstanding Writing, and Best Drama Series, and supervising Stunt Coordinator John Koyoma brought home a win for Stunt Coordination for his work on Season 3.

What is ‘The Boys’ Season 4 About?

The first three seasons of The Boys were such a profound success that it spawned a spin-off series, Gen V, which is set to tie directly into the events of Season 4. Show creator Eric Kripke has consistently proven to be unafraid to push the needle in violent and disgusting directions more and more each season, and Season 4 is expected to be the most gruesome installment yet. Fans have been anxiously anticipating the return of The Boys, after Season 3 ended on the shocking note of Homelander (Antony Starr) lasering someone's face off to thunderous applause.

Gen V also introduced a supe-killing virus that is mentioned in the Season 4 trailer, which is almost certainly something that Butcher and the Boys will be looking to get their hands on. For several seasons, the only thing preventing Homelander from doing something as unhinged and dangerous as he did in the Season 3 finale was oversight from Vought, but it appears the corporate overlords no longer have any power over him. Now that Homelander has a taste of murdering civilians who disagree with him, and doing so to cheers from his "fans," the Boys are set to face a bigger threat than ever in Season 4.

Season 4 of The Boys premieres with three episodes on June 13, and the first three seasons are available to stream on Prime Video. Check out the new image of Urban and Morgan above and stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage of the series.