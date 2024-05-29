The Big Picture The Boys season 4 promises intense collaborations between main characters, teasing a plot filled with unexpected alliances and betrayals.

A political shift is on the horizon as Homelander, Neuman, and Singer take center stage, setting the stage for a clash between Supes and normies.

Plot points collide in the upcoming season, hinting at Butcher's questionable fate, a Supe-killing virus, and the possibility of a Jared Padalecki cameo.

Powerful personalities are coming together in a new batch of images for the upcoming fourth season of Prime Video’s The Boys. Taking to social media to give audiences a preview of the story to come, Sony Pictures Television shared four new photos that feature all the main players picking up what was left off when Season 3 bowed out nearly two full years ago. Now, not only are The Boys back in town, but so are Homelander (Antony Starr), some fresh Supes, and an unstoppable political team.

The first shot gives us another look at the on-screen collaboration we never knew we needed, as Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Karl Urban’s characters give one another the stare-down in a warehouse - presumably going over some sort of game plan. Of course, Urban will be reprising his long-running role as Billy Butcher, while Morgan joins the cast in an undisclosed role that series creator Eric Kripke recently described as “an old colleague of Butcher’s”. With Butcher on the outskirts of the group that he once led, it looks like he and his old pal have teamed up with a similar plan in mind. On the other side of the fence, over at Vought Tower, the second image gives us a peek inside a meeting of the superpowered minds of The Seven - or rather, The Six. We know that someone is under the mask and suit of Black Noir who met a grim end at the hands of Homelander last season and that A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) and The Deep (Chace Crawford) are back with newbies set to include Firecracker (Valorie Curry) and Sister Sage (Susan Heyward).

No photo lineup of The Boys would be complete without the titular group of Supe-fighting vigilantes who can be seen seated at their headquarters. Captured at attention, the gang’s all here with Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara), Frenchie (Tomer Capone), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Annie aka Starlight (Erin Moriarty), and Hughie (Jack Quaid) gearing up for their next mission. We’ve long known that Season 4 of The Boys will take a heavy turn for the political and that’s fully on display in the fourth and final shot. Cheering themselves on at the center stage of a political rally are Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) and Robert Singer (Jim Beaver), who stand hand in hand for a better America.

Season 4 Already Has A Lot Going On

The first episode of The Boys Season 4 hasn’t even dropped and already going into it we know there will be a multitude of plot points colliding throughout the eight-episode installment. With Butcher on his last leg, could this be the morally questionable leader’s final foray? Plus, with so much going on politically between Homelander, Neuman, and Singer, what could the future look like for both Supes and normies? And then there’s the Supe-killing virus that was introduced in the show’s spin-off production, Gen V, which is expected to come into play. With so much to look forward to, we’re just happy to know that The Boys have already been renewed for a fifth season and the possibility of Jared Padalecki making a cameo is bigger than ever.

For now, check out the new images of The Boys above and catch up on Seasons 1-3 now streaming on Prime Video before Season 4 premieres with three episodes on June 13.

