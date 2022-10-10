It looks like Vought is finally ready to give audiences a first look at a new pair of Supes joining the cast this season. As The Boys got underway with filming Season 4 in Toronto, Prime Video shared back in August that Susan Heyward and Valorie Curry would be joining the cast. While they’re keeping the specifics of their roles under wraps, they were kind enough to share that Heyward will be playing Sister Sage and Curry will be playing Firecracker, and they sent along a first look at their super costumes.

Heyward and Curry aren’t the first newcomers to join Season 4. A few weeks ago it was announced that Jeffrey Dean Morgan would be joining the cast, reuniting with Supernatural creator Eric Kripke, who developed, executive produces, and showruns The Boys. Prior to the reveal that Morgan would be joining the cast, the series also upgraded Cameron Crovetti to a series regular, signaling that Ryan will have a larger role moving forward. Which makes sense, considering how things were left with him and his father.

Following the shocking Season 3 finale, the upcoming season of The Boys will see the return of Karl Urban, Antony Starr, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, and Karen Fukuhara. Season 3 ended with Butcher (Urban) learning that his use of Compound V throughout the season was going to kill him, sparking a very devil-may-care attitude about where things are headed in Season 4. The fight against Vought, and more specifically his personal vendetta against Homelander is far from over.

Image via Prime Video

RELATED: 'The Boys' Star Jessie T. Usher Says the Carnage in Season 4 Is "Surprising for Everyone"

Valorie Curry most recently starred as Katherine in the series adaptation of Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, which streamed on Peacock. She is also set to star opposite Finn Wittrock and Rita Wilson in Star Without Me. Susan Heyward might be best known for originating the role of Rose Granger-Weasley in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway, but she has also appeared in numerous television series, including her breakout performance in the final two seasons of Orange is the New Black, and most recently Delilah and the upcoming Apple TV+ series Hello Tomorrow.

While very little is known about this pair of new characters, it's very clear that their costumes, which were designed by Laura Jean Shannon, are going to kickass, just like the rest of the cast's wardrobe.

Get a better look at Sister Sage and Firecracker’s costumes down below:

2 Images Image via Prime Video Image via Prime Video