Anyone who has seen even a few minutes of the satirical superhero series The Boys knows that it is a show that is brutal, bloody, and not scared to show the carnage left behind by these less than heroic characters. With the third and most recent season going to some absolutely absurd areas like that Termite scene in the season's premiere episode and the infamous Herogasm episode, fans are waiting with bated breath for what new and outlandish violence will be on display in the upcoming Season 4, which is currently filming in Toronto. Collider's own Perri Nemiroff had the chance to sit down and talk to series star Jessie T. Usher, who plays the Speedster of The Seven, A-Train, to discuss the upcoming fourth season, which included a tease for what kind of violence and carnage fans can expect.

During this interview, Nemiroff mentioned the official Twitter account of The Boys posting a picture in early September of A-Train with his face covered in blood from the set of the fourth season. This led to the question of how the level of carnage that Usher's character will encounter in this upcoming season will compare to those that came before. Usher responded by saying, "I can’t say if it’s more or less. What I can say is it’s surprising. It’s surprising. It’s surprising for everyone. That’s all I can say!"

This is definitely an answer that leaves a lot up in the air, but maybe Usher isn't the best to gauge what exactly "a lot" of carnage is since A-Train is no stranger to some of the show's most brutal moments. In fact, our introduction to A-Train is at the end of the first scene with series lead Hughie (Jack Quaid) as the Speedster ran through his girlfriend Robin (Jess Salgueiro), reducing her to a combination of a puddle on the ground and a layer of blood covering the supe. He also had a pretty brutal scene with the supe Blue Hawk in the aforementioned Herogasm episode of Season 3, so given his history, the little blood that was shown in the Twitter picture is likely an easy day for the star. He is not the only one who has spoken about the violence that will be coming to the series' fourth season, as recently it was the show's Visual FX supervisor Stephan Fleet who tweeted about being "unable to unsee" what he saw on set. Surely a fun time for Vought and friends!

Joining the Season 4 cast alongside Usher and Quaid are returning stars Erin Moriarty, Karl Urban, Antony Starr, Dominique McElligott, Cameron Crovetti, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, and Claudia Doumit with Season 3 having introduced audiences to Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy. It was also recently announced that Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead) is joining the cast for Season 4. As for other content coming from The Boys' universe, there is the spin-off animated series The Boys Presents: Diabolical which debuted back in March, and the upcoming Gen V – a spin-off young adult series that centers around super-heroes that go to a college run by Vought, which recently wrapped filming.

There are currently no further details announced for The Boys Season 4, though the series is currently filming in Toronto.