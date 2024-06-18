Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Boys Season 4 as well as The Boys comics.

The Boys faced tremendous expectations for its upcoming season, as the show had previously ended on a significant cliffhanger involving Homelander’s (Antony Starr) brutal battle with Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles). Although this set up the stakes for an even more violent, confrontational fourth season, The Boys has thus far looked at the political intrigue on both sides. Homelander may have just recruited Sister Sage (Susan Heyward) to join The Seven after Starlight’s (Erin Moriarty) rebellion, but The Boys themselves have found a new ally in Joe Kessler (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), an enigmatic CIA agent who shares a past with William Butcher (Karl Urban). Details about his origins are scarce, but Kessler has his roots in one of The Boys’ comics’ most disturbing characters.

Introducing celebrity cameos is nothing new for The Boys, as producer Seth Rogen and showrunner Eric Kripke have frequently been able to amass an impressive set of guest stars. The fourth season premiere even featured a hilarious cameo by Will Ferrell as himself, playing a fictionalized version of Clancy Brown's "Coach Brink" from the spin-off series Gen V. Jeffrey Dean Morgan is certainly a major addition to the series, as his experience on The Walking Dead and Supernatural suggest that he is well-versed at playing menacing characters. Based on Kessler’s role in the comics, Morgan could also be playing one of the most critical roles in the future of The Boys.

Kessler Is a Nasty Antagonist in ‘The Boys’ Comics

As with many great comic book projects, The Boys made significant changes from the original source material. The “Temp V” drug has radically different connotations, Homelander’s superhero lineage is much different, and elements of Butcher’s background are significantly changed. These revisions were generally for the best; unlike the original comics, The Boys is more heavily satirical of popular culture and the role that celebrity obsession plays within the development of Vought’s empire. Given these revisions, the original version of Kessler that appeared in the comics would have less significance within the show’s narrative.

In the comics, Howard Kessler is a CIA agent who forms a shaky alliance with Butcher. Kessler’s analytical skills and access to Vought’s database make him a valuable asset to The Boys as they attempt to gain more knowledge about their enemies. However, it’s very clear that Butcher only seeks Kessler’s assistance out of desperation. Kessler is a sexual deviant who is often abusive; a disturbing incident with an animal at a local bar earns him the nickname “Monkey.” Although The Boys may end in a similar way that the comics do, it doesn’t appear that this storyline will be included.

Although “Monkey” may have been an engaging character in the comics, it was a smart decision to change Kessler’s role in The Boys series. While Butcher has never been a completely likable character, the abusive manner in which he treats Monkey borders on being excessively cruel. Thus far, the fourth season has done its best to humanize Butcher, as he is trying to develop a legitimate emotional relationship with Ryan (Cameron Crovetti). Ryan may have now accepted Homelander as his true father, but he is beginning to show doubts about being completely loyal to Vought. Butcher has a unique window of opportunity in which he might be able to get Ryan to admit the error of his ways and join him.

Kessler and Butcher Are Allies in ‘The Boys’ Season 4

In stark comparison with the character in the comics, Morgan’s depiction of Kessler in The Boys appears to be a more endearing character. Butcher has faced opposition from Hughie (Jack Quaid) and the other members of The Boys, and is now searching for other allies that may help him in his quest to kill Homelander. While little is known about Kessler’s background, it’s suggested that he and Butcher worked together in the CIA. Butcher isn’t a character who ever elicits strong positive emotions, but he seems genuinely excited to see Kessler; whatever they did in the past together, it's evident they parted ways on friendly terms.

While the season still has a ways to go before it reaches any of its biggest revelations, Kessler wants Butcher’s help in preventing an all-out war with the supes. In Gen V, it was revealed that a supe-killing virus was in development that could potentially put the next generation of Vought’s soldiers in peril. It’s unclear what role Kessler will play in this war, as it wouldn’t be the first time that Butcher’s skill has been taken advantage of. Butcher is clearly at his breaking point following his confirmation with Homelander, and may be prone to making more erratic decisions in the next few episodes.

Season 4 Is the Most Important Installment Yet of ‘The Boys'

Introducing a character as significant as Kessler suggests that The Boys may be working towards the conclusion that Kripke has in mind. Although many comic book shows have overstayed their welcome, Kripke announced that The Boys has already been renewed for a fifth season, which will be its last. It certainly won’t be an end to The Boys universe, as Gen V’s second season, as well as another untitled spin-off, are also in active development. However, it’s safe to say that the story of Homelander, Butcher, Starlight, Hughie, and the other main characters will come to an end in what will likely be an explosive fifth season.

The announcement that a fifth season is in place is good news for The Boys fans, as it appears that there is a firm ending in mind that will satisfy the investment that viewers have paid throughout the show’s run. While the comics may provide a blueprint for the direction that the show is heading, the differences in characters like Kessler indicate that The Boys is unafraid to change up the source material. Whatever happens next, it’s safe to say that there will certainly be a few surprises in store over the course of The Boys’ final episodes.

