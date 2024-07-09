The Big Picture Billy Butcher's internal conflict between his lighter and darker nature becomes literal as he battles a terminal condition and hallucinations.

Butcher's decision-making and actions put him on a potential tragic path, leading to a final split within the Boys.

The story of Butcher serves as a cautionary tale about the dangers of corruption and the consequences of embracing one's darker side.

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'The Boys'.Across four seasons now, The Boys has had many complex characters and great villains, but the biggest one might be right in front of our faces. As one of the most morally gray characters in the series, Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) has been conflicted between his desire to kill Homelander (Antony Starr) and his desire to honor the memory of Becca (Shantel VanSanten) and help protect Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) from going down his own dark path. Now a dying man, this conflict has become literal, as his hallucinations of Becca and Kessler (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) encourage him to embrace his lighter or darker nature.

The reveal of Joseph Kessler as being just another hallucination that Butcher has experienced is a testament to how much he has declined, both mentally and morally. With the discovery of the superhuman virus, the darkest side of Butcher has reared its ugly head at the worst possible time, when he remains most susceptible to its logic due to his own desperation and the growing political ambitions of Homelander. Now, it finally seems like the darker side of Butcher has emerged victorious, forcing Hughie (Jack Quaid) to make an impossible decision as his friend becomes the final antagonist of the series.

In ‘The Boys,’ Butcher Has Long Been a Conflicted Character

Although he has been witty, vulgar, and vengeful, the most important difference between the Butcher in the comics and the Butcher in the show is the survival of his wife Becca and the birth of Ryan as the son of Homelander. As a character, Becca serves as the hidden moral core of Billy Butcher and many of his best actions are taken with her and Ryan in mind. Her death at the end of season two is a crucial test for Butcher, who nearly kills Ryan in a fit of rage before Homelander arrives on the scene. Recognizing the evil within himself, he takes Ryan back to safety in defiance of Homelander, at great risk to his own life, with only the intervention of Maeve (Dominique McElligott) saving them from death.

In season three, Butcher tries to honor the memory of Becca and is even fully ready to quit and settle down until the discovery of Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) as the one who killed several Congressmen. This leads him down a dangerous path with the constant use of temporary Compound V, leading Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso) to accuse him of becoming nearly as corrupt as The Seven themselves. His devotion to Becca is still very strong, however, and it leads Butcher to even turn against Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) when he has the chance to kill Homelander, refusing to do so if it costs him Ryan. Even still, his decisions catch up with him, leaving Butcher with his terminal condition and making him even more reckless than ever.

Despite these positive traits, it would be difficult to call the story of Butcher to be a redemption arc, similar to the one A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) has recently embarked upon over the last season. Instead, the arc of Butcher himself is a constant internal battle between his two sides, one that the current season now portrays physically. As much as he has the potential to be a good person, the show takes pains to remind us that his darker side is always there and never truly goes away. Now, with his terminal condition, that inner darkness has the chance to manifest itself, with severe consequences for Butcher himself and those around him.

The Kessler Reveal Happened at Just the Right Time

One clear side effect of Butcher and his condition is the presence of delusions, which manifest in the form of Becca. Aside from just being a good excuse to bring Shantel VanSanten back for her chemistry with Karl Urban, the scenes with her also serve as a manifestation of the inner conflict that Butcher faces. Watching Joe Kessler encouraging the darker side of Butcher places him in a unique role we've never seen before, showing that he has the potential to go even darker than he already has been. Although the reveal that Kessler is only a hallucination the entire time was not entirely unpredictable, the way in which it was executed still made the scene surprising to witness.

As Kessler himself notes, the presence of the virus represents a dream goal for Butcher, one that the man we meet in the first season would have very little hesitation carrying out. Since then, the discovery of Ryan has now given him a reason to fight for something other than revenge. He has already shown a new ability to reject his darker self, such as when Becca encourages him to break his deal with Neuman. However, even if he never went through with it, Butcher still loses the already fading confidence of his allies, including Starlight (Erin Moriarty) and MM, leaving him with little to lose and causing him to relapse back into his worst behavior.

The fact that Kessler reveals himself to Butcher as an illusion after the break with his allies is especially significant, since he is now more susceptible to his arguments. Additionally, Butcher has already seen Starlight and Hughie struggle with their own darker sides, so he might therefore conclude that no one can be trusted with safely using superpowers. Finally, the moment comes at a crucial political flashpoint, as Vought is on the brink of taking the White House itself. Should the comics be anything to go by, the superhuman movement and unhinged nature of Homelander makes it clear that violence between humans and superheroes is inevitable, so the idea of a preemptive strike remains tantalizing for Butcher to contemplate.

Billy Butcher’s Story on ‘The Boys’ Seems Destined To End in Tragedy

When Kessler shouts down Becca and stuns Butcher in the process, it is more than an unexpected reveal, but serves as the moment when Butcher decides to make up his mind, even if we never see it explicitly. Once Butcher finds out about the concentration camps held by Tek Knight (Derek Wilson) for political dissidents, it will likely validate his fears that no Supes can be trusted. As a dying man, his desperation and extremism seem likely to override the rare amounts of empathy he still has for his few superhuman allies, considering the potential loss of Starlight, Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara), and even Ryan as a necessary sacrifice to save the world. Given that Hughie and Starlight serve as the moral core of the series, it feels inevitable that this might cause a final split within the Boys at the time they can least afford to be divided.

Throughout the fourth season, many of our heroes have finally been forced to confront their deepest flaws and their response to them has spoken volumes. We've seen Starlight acknowledge her past mistakes as a teenager, Hughie overcome his attachment to his loved ones, and Homelander transcend his own humanity. Butcher, however, now seems destined for a darker path, one that might make him the final antagonist of the series. Having largely remained separate from the Boys this season, it would be easy to imagine Butcher going rogue and charring his own way, leaving the last season as a triple conflict between him, his former teammates, and The Seven in between.

Rather than an uplifting story, the final arc of Billy Butcher seems to serve as a story of corruption, a warning against becoming just as evil as those one has been fighting. While the show tackled a similar moral decline with The Deep (Chace Crawford) this season, his story was a much more mundane one of losing his identity and becoming a corporate shell of Vought. Unlike him, the moral decline of Butcher will likely be violent, showing how much sheer destruction he can leave in his wake. When he finally dies, whether from his illness or at the hands of an ally like Hughie, the story of Butcher will most likely end in tragedy.

