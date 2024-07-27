Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'The Boys' Season 4 finale.

In an episode that seemed to often deny giving viewers exactly what they want, the latest season finale of The Boys did end up delivering on a promise that felt long overdue. The relationship between Frenchie (Tomer Capone) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) finally entered its romantic stage, after weeks of denial. Unlike the more tender bond between Hughie (Jack Quaid) and Annie (Erin Moriarty) that has often defined the show from the start, Frenchie and Kimiko have long had an intimate but complex friendship based on trauma, which constantly left viewers guessing about their endgame.

Only in the final episode of the fourth season did we get confirmation of their love, which proves to be the last heartfelt moment before everything implodes. When the pair are captured by the new regime, the love Kimiko has for Frenchie is now strong enough to break through her barriers and cause her to speak, a moment that was long in the making and ultimately did not disappoint. Now, Kimiko might have to return to her roots one last time and embrace her role as a killer if she and Frenchie are to have any real hope of reunion, one which could set the stage for a conflict with Butcher (Karl Urban) as the superhero apocalypse arrives.

At First, Frenchie and Kimiko Seemed To Be an Unlikely Couple

When Frenchie first discovers Kimiko in the first season of The Boys, it's clear a bond of affection was present from the start. After he lures her out of hiding in a train station, Kimiko seemingly dies protecting Frenchie from Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell), at least until he personally witnesses her healing factor at work. Still embittered from his experiences with superheroes, Butcher initially remains dismissive of the idea that Kimiko can help them, but she gradually becomes a core member of the team, as well as one of the most popular among viewers. Her strongest relationship, however, has always been her bond with Frenchie, the only one who takes the time to learn sign language and let her speak on her own terms, instead of just texting like with Annie and Hughie.

While their bond as friends is definitely more intimate than most, both Frenchie and Kimiko are held back by collective trauma, leaving them feeling unworthy of being loved. With her training under Shining Light and the later killing of her brother, Kimiko has a personal grudge against Stormfront (Aya Cash) in the second season, making the eventual beating by Kimiko, Annie, and Maeve (Dominique McElligott) that much more satisfying. Frenchie, meanwhile, has to cope with the guilt of failing to protect the grandchildren of Grace Mallory (Laila Robins) and his work with Little Nina (Katia Winter) for the Russian mafia. Both have since struggled to avoid relapsing into past behaviors, and their inability to forgive each other or themselves made any possible romance feel distant.

That being said, the pair share plenty of great moments together and remain closest when the other needs their help or comfort, meaning the potential for a romance arc never fades. Perhaps the greatest example is the musical scene in the hospital, a tragically overlooked sequence that remained the closest we've gotten to hearing Kimiko speak until the recent season finale. Although it remains only mere fantasy, it speaks to a wholesome bond in a show that can get extremely bleak at times. After all this, Season 4 would finally address their romantic relationship more bluntly and the result sent fans into a tailspin.

With Frenchie and Kimiko, ‘The Boys’ Played the Long Game

During the fourth season, Frenchie and Kimiko had a rougher ride, even if the results were rewarding. For one thing, Frenchie struggles with his relationship with Colin (Elliot Knight), which ends in disaster after he admits his crimes, and the pair struggle to communicate. They might share many humorous moments, like when Frenchie has to amputate her leg to isolate the virus, but their bond has struggled to progress, earning some well-placed criticism of Kimiko's growth. To that end, the second episode also seems to reject the possibility of a romantic relationship between Kimiko and Frenchie, with the former explicitly turning down the latter and even trying to help them find love as a close friend normally would.

In more ways than one, the relationship between Frenchie and Kimiko is similar to Hughie and Annie, with big parallels but important differences. In the fourth season, both undergo tests that strain their relationships almost to the point of fracture, with special mention going to everything Hughie went through at the hands of Tek Knight (Derek Wilson) and the shapeshifter. Unlike them, however, Frenchie and Kimiko prove to be more of a slow burn, acknowledging their love at the climax instead of from the beginning. They also bond primarily over their shared trauma, something Hughie and Annie only really do in their first scene together on the park bench from the series premiere.

While the hints were always there, only the finale gives us a taste of the love Frenchie and Kimiko have developed, one that has allowed them to overcome their shared past as killing machines. Gradually, as they and the rest of the team grow apart from Butcher amid his moral decline, they decide to confide far more in each other instead. By the time of the finale, they'd grown close enough to finally admit their affection for each other, with Kimiko confessing she was just as filled with self-loathing as Frenchie was. As highly anticipated as it was by everyone involved, the big kiss they share proves short-lived, as the killing of Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) only minutes later sends virtually the whole world spiraling into total chaos.

Frenchie and Kimiko Will Face Their Final Test in Season 5

The last time we see both Frenchie and Kimiko together is the most devastating in the series so far, leaving their fate in more doubt than ever, and serving as a big moment for Kimiko as a character. The revelation in the first episode that Kimiko’s muteness is psychological, not physical, made it exceedingly likely that she would only speak in the presence of someone she feels the most comfortable with. When it does happen, though, it occurs at the worst possible time, when both of them are separated as one watches helplessly as the other is brainwashed and willingly leaves. Since the pair have shared most of their scenes together, they now stand poised to be truly separated for the first time since the series began.

At the beginning stages of the final season, the fate of Frenchie and Kimiko remains totally unknown. There are plenty of major unanswered questions from the recent cliffhanger, but it remains almost certain that they will reunite once again. How that might come to pass, though, could pose the biggest challenge yet for Kimiko, a superhuman and former child soldier. As the one with powers, it now falls on her to start the jailbreak of a lifetime, one that might ultimately set her and Frenchie on their darkest path.

From what little we know, the ultimate season of The Boys is set to be nearly apocalyptic in scale, and it starts with our favorite antiheroes at the darkest point of their stories. Some members of the team, like Butcher, are destined to continue their moral decline, but Kimiko might be forced to embrace her role as a killing machine to have any hope of surviving this new world. With Butcher now fully committed to the downfall of all Supes, Kimiko is unlikely to let herself be sacrificed for his goals and Frenchie has already proven his clear willingness to stick with her to the end. We will not know for some time how the show ends, as the final season is in early stages of development, but we can always hope that, after so much darkness, both Frenchie and Kimiko will get the happy ending they both deserve.

