Few shows have created worlds as complex as Eric Kripke's The Boys. For years, this Prime Video series has been drawing audiences into its dark take on how terrifying a world with superheroes would actually be, building off of the original comics to create an expansive world befitting such an ominous premise. Most of these modern, superpowered evils are shown through the ongoing battle between the villains and anti-heroes at its center, but beyond these battles and their inventive gore, it's the characters themselves who communicate so much of the show's core themes.

Each person's arc depicts the horrors of modern society and the show's main message that, superpowers or not, it's human greed that destroys all. While there are many interesting character journeys that touch on this, none are as jaw-dropping as Kimiko's (Karen Fukuhara); introduced initially as a captive, seeing this character recover from her horrid past to become a fierce fighter has been one of the show's most crucial storylines. It's been amazing to see her development over the years — which is what makes what The Boys did to her in the Season 4 finale that much more of a shocking disappointment. Because, while hearing this character speak for the first time is a long time coming, it's safe to say the show's decision to give her long-awaited first words to someone else is puzzling to say the least.

There’s Never Been a Character on ‘The Boys’ Like Kimiko

While told through superheroes, The Boys' commentaries on capitalism are startlingly poignant for the world its audience lives in today. All "heroes" in this world are created by Compound V, a chemical created by megacorporation Vought to allow them not only complete control over who gets to have powers, but also the vast, profitable marketing potential that superheroes bring about. Led by Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), the show's main vigilante group is one of the only things standing in the way of Vought and these dangerous investments, enacting bloody justice against the company's empowered narcissists and ensuring that supervillains (whether they have superpowers or not) don't get away with their atrocities. Each member of the core group carries some sense of narrative burden, their complex pasts and current actions speaking to the show's overarching themes, but no character is as important to the series' storytelling as Kimiko.

When both audiences and The Boys first met her, Kimiko was a captive, a former child soldier for the Shining Light Liberation Army — a terrorist group who murdered her parents in their home country of Japan before abducting her and her brother. She trained for years as a deadly killer for them and, after trying and failing to escape, became their lab rat, being secreted away to New York where she was injected with Compound V and cursed with the powers of super-strength and endless cellular regeneration. Kimiko's mutism is a result of these horrors, her story and subsequent traumatic response representing just how deeply the invention of superheroes has irreparably damaged The Boys' world. Her experiences show the way one chemical can be used to worsen already existing problems, how greed and terrorism go hand-in-hand while often synergizing to create terrifying experiences like hers. Yet she also represents hope, the determination necessary to overcome both these personal and global traumas in a journey that was displayed perfectly throughout the beginning of this most recent season...and was overwhelmingly fumbled in the last few episodes.

Why Is ‘The Boys’ Trying So Hard To Make Kim-Chie Happen?

For all of her individual development, Kimiko's journey on The Boys has often been tied to another person: Frenchie (Tomer Capone). This former mercenary was the first member of their team to try and help Kimiko adjust to a life away from her captors, with the series subsequently pairing them up constantly and often hinging her character development on whatever path he was taking. Luckily, Season 3 and the start of Season 4 saw a great shift for the duo; the series subverted expectations by establishing that they loved each other as friends, not romantic partners, with the newest installment finding Kimiko trying to work through her mutism and regain her ability to speak in a solo mental health journey.

It was a nice change from the typical violence the central group used to solve all of their problems and emphasized the fortitude of this character's mind rather than the brute strength she's historically been used for. Yet while the first few episodes saw her undertake this complex journey on her own, once Frenchie decided to have himself arrested as atonement for past crimes, her time onscreen became focused on trying to visit him or lamenting over how much she missed him. This was worsened by the pair deciding to become a romantic couple after all, completely undoing last season's impactful finale. Finally, the worst thing the show could have done: in the finale, as Frenchie is being abducted, Kimiko uses her first words in decades to scream out for him.

Kimiko is one of this program's fiercest protagonists, her path to recovery taking on a much more subtle approach than the bloodshed of other characters yet holding more narrative impact than any fight scene ever could. Through her work to recover from her past trauma, the series spotlighted a stunning example of humanity amidst evil, granting one of its few female main characters an immense amount of narrative levity that cemented her as one of the show's most important figures.

Yet while the last few episodes didn't undo this vast development, by refusing to allow her room to flourish on her own and find independence in a world that constantly shackled her, the series robbed this great character (and its own story) from the heroic climax she deserved. This was epitomized by her first words being used for Frenchie; by turning that moment into Kimiko being restrained, helpless, and yelling out for the man that she (apparently) loves but absolutely does not need to grow as a character, the show cost itself a momentous moment and compromised so much of the complex character arc it had been building for years.

Kimiko — and ‘The Boys’ Audience — Deserve More

Even with The Boys' Season 4 finale foreshadowing pain and hardship for the main cast, the show made it clear: Kimiko and the rest of The Boys' stories aren't over. Season 5 has already been confirmed and, with Kimiko re-discovering her ability to speak, there's a reasonable hope to see this character use her words to further her inspiring development and aid in the fight against now-dictator, Homelander (Antony Starr).

Yet no matter what the story does to try and pay off Kimiko finally being able to speak, nothing will erase the incredibly underwhelming sight of Kimiko's biggest moment in the series being tied to a character the creators have chosen to intertwine with her entire existence. Kimiko's first words should have emphasized the character's core, showing her integral aspects as a person in this disastrous world and, hopefully, showcasing her recovery from the terrible past she managed to claw her way out of. By choosing to make this moment a dissatisfying scene of her once again being captured, calling out for the man that the show is unwilling to detach her from, it not only fumbles what could have been a major storytelling boon but hurts this astounding character as a whole.

The Boys is available to stream on Prime Video in the U.S.

