The Boys showrunner, Eric Kripke, has revealed that season four of the series won’t be the last. Kripke, who shared the news on his Twitter page, did so due to some fan speculations that the fourth season might be the final one. The speculations about the end of the show were brought up in the comment section of a previous tweet Kripke posted. There has not yet been an official announcement for Season 5, though Kripke seems certain it's coming.

To put the minds of fans at ease, the showrunner stated that the season would not be the last, adding that he is in Toronto, where the fourth season is being filmed to prep and direct the season finale episode. Kripke had earlier revealed that the final episode of the fourth season is titled “Assassination Run.” In his tweet, Kripke continued to stay tight-lipped about the premiere date of Season 4, though it's likely to premiere sometime later this year.

“Assassination Run” is written by Jessica Chou and David Reed. The terrifying title has already gotten fans excited about what to expect from the season. Knowing what the series is like, you know it’s not going to be pretty, but it will definitely be fun to watch. With the end of the third season of the series leaving fan favorite Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) defeated and put back on ice, fans are excited to step into the next adventure with The Boys.

The third season ended with a lot to anticipate. Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) was left with a grim diagnosis of having only a year and some months to live due to his use of Compound V. After the diagnosis, Butcher went back to his group, The Boys, to get ready for war against Homelander (Antony Starr) and the other Supes. The Boys group now consists of Hughie (Jack Quaid), Frenchie (Tomer Capone), Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), and Annie (Erin Moriaty). With both sides gunning for war after the events of Season 3, fans already expect a wild season full of epic fights, blood, and destruction. Fans have already a small glimpse of what's to come in Season 4 with a behind-the-scenes image of Hughie dripping in blood—again.

While you wait for the premiere of Season 4, The Boys previous seasons are available to stream on Prime Video.