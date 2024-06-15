Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Boys Season 4.

If there's one character that's destined to be the butt of the joke in The Boys, it's The Deep (Chace Crawford). The self-proclaimed "Lord of the Seven Seas" has been on a downward slope since the series began, getting fired from his spot in The Seven and joining a Fresca-obsessed cult. That's not even getting into his failed marriage and how he's executing the whims of an increasingly unstable Homelander (Antony Starr) in Seasons 3 and 4. But there's an elephant — or rather, an octopus, in the room. That octopus is named Ambrosius, and she is The Deep's new lover. Back in the infamous "Herogasm" episode in Season 3, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) catches The Deep in an intimate moment with Ambrosius, and he flees with her once the scene turns into a battle between Homelander and Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles).

Eventually, The Deep's marriage to Cassandra (Katy Breier) falls apart when he suggests they bring Ambrosius into the bedroom. But despite The Deep lying to the world that he's ditched Ambrosius, he's actually kept her in his room at Vought Tower. She even speaks to him directly, suggesting that he leave the Seven and join her underwater. Viewers might have pegged Ambrosius' voice as sounding suspiciously familiar, and that's because famed British actress Tilda Swinton lends her voice to the octopus in Season 4.

Tilda Swinton Was More Than Happy To Voice Ambrosius on ‘The Boys’

Plenty of big Hollywood guest stars have swung by The Boys, including Charlize Theron and Will Ferrell, so Swinton's appearance isn't entirely unfounded. What's surprising is how quickly she jumped onto it, according to an Entertainment Weekly interview with The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke.

"Once we decided we were going to have Deep have regular conversations with his octopus wife, we just wanted the biggest, classiest British Oscar-winning actress we could possibly find...that's a reasonably short list. We didn't know Tilda. It's not like some of our other cameos where they're friends of friends and we reach out to them. We just reached out to a rep and sent her the script. To her everlasting credit, her rep was like, 'She loves this and thinks it's hilarious and would love to do it.'"

More than just being another of The Boys' A-List cameos, however, the conversation with Ambrosius also gives more insight into The Deep's state of mind. Up to this point, his power to communicate with animals was entirely one-sided; actually hearing them talk emphasizes how lonely he is, even around other superpowered people. As Homelander continues to make plays for world power, it might not be long before the Deep decides to take Ambrosius up on her offer to live among the other creatures of the sea.

The Deep Had Another Celebrity Voice in His Head in ‘The Boys’ Season 2

Tilda Swinton isn't the only time the Deep heard a famous voice in his head. In the Season 2 episode "Proper Preparation and Planning", he ingests tea laced with hallucinogenic mushrooms and hears his gills talking to him. Patton Oswalt provided the voice of those gills, which helps the Deep come to terms with his toxic behavior. It's a truly absurd moment that could only come from a show like The Boys — but it also turns out to be a perfect role for Oswalt, who's been a standout in other shows like Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. and Parks and Rec's infamous filibuster scene. With The Boys slated for a fifth and final season, it remains to be seen if other A-listers will impart wisdom upon The Deep — though none of them will be as oddly comforting or soothing as Swinton's Ambrosius.

The first three episodes of The Boys Season 4 are available to stream on Prime Video, with new episodes premiering Thursdays in the U.S.

